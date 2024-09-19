Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2024: Full Schedule

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Cast reunions, a fun sequel, and football—Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas lineup for 2024 has it all!

It all kicks off with the first movie on Friday, October 18, Robert Buckley and Amy Groening’s ’Twas the Date Before Christmas, through Saturday, December 21, Happy Howlidays starring Jessica Lowndes opposite the winner of Finding Mr. Christmas.

Hallmark Channel is also going to be the home of the highly-anticipated sequel to Three Wise Men and a Baby, with Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Margaret Colin all back for Three Wiser Men and a Boy. And a popular franchise continues with Rachel Boston stepping in as Mrs. Merkel in Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle.

There will also be a few cast reunions, including When Calls the Heart‘s Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing in Santa Tell Me; Brian Baumgartner making a cameo in Angela Kinsey’s Confessions of a Christmas Letter for an Office reunion; Sabrina the Teenage Witch‘s Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick in Holiday Mismatch; Office Space‘s Diedrich Bader and Richard Riehle in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story; and Pretty Little Liars alums Tammin Sursok and Brant Daugherty in Trivia at St. Nick’s.

And of course there’s Merry Thanksgiving Weekend, with offerings including Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, and Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha’s first film together The Christmas Quest.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about all the movies coming to Hallmark Channel for Countdown to Christmas this year, from the cast to air dates to descriptions (and keep checking back as more movie stills are released). Films will be airing at 8/7c unless otherwise noted. Plus, check out Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark+‘s schedules.