Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2024: Full Schedule

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
'Santa Tell Me,' 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy,' and 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story'
Hallmark Media

Cast reunions, a fun sequel, and football—Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas lineup for 2024 has it all!

It all kicks off with the first movie on Friday, October 18, Robert Buckley and Amy Groening’s Twas the Date Before Christmas, through Saturday, December 21, Happy Howlidays starring Jessica Lowndes opposite the winner of Finding Mr. Christmas.

Hallmark Channel is also going to be the home of the highly-anticipated sequel to Three Wise Men and a Baby, with Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Margaret Colin all back for Three Wiser Men and a Boy. And a popular franchise continues with Rachel Boston stepping in as Mrs. Merkel in Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle.

There will also be a few cast reunions, including When Calls the Heart‘s Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing in Santa Tell Me; Brian Baumgartner making a cameo in Angela Kinsey’s Confessions of a Christmas Letter for an Office reunion; Sabrina the Teenage Witch‘s Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick in Holiday Mismatch; Office Space‘s Diedrich Bader and Richard Riehle in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story; and Pretty Little Liars alums Tammin Sursok and Brant Daugherty in Trivia at St. Nick’s.

And of course there’s Merry Thanksgiving Weekend, with offerings including Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, and Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha’s first film together The Christmas Quest.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about all the movies coming to Hallmark Channel for Countdown to Christmas this year, from the cast to air dates to descriptions (and keep checking back as more movie stills are released). Films will be airing at 8/7c unless otherwise noted. Plus, check out Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark+‘s schedules.

Robert Buckley and Amy Groening — 'Twas the Date Before Christmas'
Hallmark Media

’Twas the Date Before Christmas

Friday, October 18

Stars: Robert Buckley (Chesapeake Shores), Amy Groening (The Santa Summit)

To prevent her family from canceling the “Chamberlain Family Christmas Olympics,” Jessie (Groening) lies and says she’s inviting a date to the long-standing holiday tradition. She meets Bryan (Buckley) on a dating app, and he agrees to spend the holiday with her and her family. As Jessie and Bryan engage in eccentric activities like the search for the Christmas tree star, gift wrapping contest and snowball fight, they start to develop real feelings for each other. Soon her family begins to catch on to their secret and Bryan suspects she may be hiding the real reason for her unusual Christmas date request. As the celebrations continue, Jessie must work to keep all her stories straight and save her date with Bryan.

Daniella Monet and Lyndsy Fonseca — 'Holiday Crashers'
Hallmark Media

Holiday Crashers

Saturday, October 19

Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca (Nikita), Daniella Monet (Baby Daddy), Chris McNally (When Calls the Heart), Jag Bal (The Flash)

Best friends Toni (Fonseca) and Bri (Monet) have worked at the same card shop for more years than they should as both struggle to find their true life’s path. This holiday season, Toni and Bri decide to shake up their humdrum world by creating new identities to crash the amazing Christmas parties from the shop’s confidential invitations. All harmless fun! Until Toni gets mistaken for a lawyer, which isn’t too far off the mark since she did finish law school…just never completed the bar exam. Toni and Bri are then whisked away to a fancy corporate Christmas retreat in the snowy Vermont mountains by handsome business mogul, Justin (McNally), whose crush on Toni is real even if her legal career isn’t. And Bri is along for the ride as she has eyes for Vinny (Bal), a valet who may have a secret of his own. Can a distraction help Bri find what path in life she’s supposed to follow? Will Toni end up with the guy of her dreams or in a blizzard of trouble? This fun Christmas crashing romp will either end in disaster or two happily-ever-afters!

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Carlo Marks — 'Scouting for Christmas'
Hallmark Media

Scouting for Christmas

Sunday, October 20

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley (Inventing the Christmas Prince), Carlo Marks (Chesapeake Shores), Marci T. House (Tribal)

Angela (Mowry-Housley) has been a busy realtor since her amicable divorce a couple of years ago to Dakota (James Paladino, Lucky Hank), a paleontologist whose adventures kept him anywhere but home. Now, she is a devoted if often harried, single mom to a smart and loving 10-year-old girl, Brooklyn (Audrey Wise Alvarez, The Good Doctor). Angela’s busy schedule makes it hard for her to find time for much of anything…or anyone…else. As it is, she can barely get Brooklyn to her scout meetings on time, much to the disapproval of the other mothers. When Brooklyn gets the idea to have William (Marks), the owner of her favorite bakery, cater her scout troop’s posh annual holiday event, she asks Angela to work with him on pitching the idea to the moms in charge. Despite sensing that her daughter might be trying to play cupid, she agrees to help and finds herself enjoying time with him, but is reluctant to open her heart and life to someone new. When Dakota returns, missing her, Angela must decide what is best for her daughter and best for her heart.

Ashley Newbrough and Christopher Russell — 'Operation Nutcracker'
Hallmark Media

Operation Nutcracker

Friday, October 25 – NETWORK PREMIERE

Stars: Ashley Newbrough (Mistresses), Christopher Russell (Star Trek: Discovery)

When an antique nutcracker set to be auctioned at the Warby family Christmas charity goes missing, a demanding event planner (Newbrough) and the heir to the Warby dynasty (Russell) try to track it down.

Rachel Skarsten and Corey Sevier — 'The Christmas Charade'
Hallmark Media

The Christmas Charade

Saturday, October 26

Stars: Rachel Skarsten (Batwoman), Corey Sevier (Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove)

Whitney (Skarsten), a cautious librarian raised by home security experts, finds herself in a real-life adventure when a blind date mix-up leads her into an undercover FBI operation. Forced to pose as the girlfriend of Special Agent Josh (Sevier), she helps him track down an art thief targeting the Saint Nicholas Ruby at a Christmas Eve charity ball. As the stakes rise, Whitney must embrace her inner action hero to save the day—and her family—just in time for Christmas.

Katie Findlay and Jordan Fisher — 'The 5-Year Christmas Party'
Hallmark Media

The 5-Year Christmas Party

Sunday, October 27

Stars: Katie Findlay (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Jordan Fisher (The Flash)

Over five years, Alice (Findlay) and her old theater school rival, Max (Fisher), reunite each holiday season to work at a Chicago catering company’s Christmas parties. While their undeniable chemistry grows, the timing is never right for romance – until the company’s final season pushes them to confront their true feelings. As they say goodbye to the job that brought them together, they might finally find love in the most unexpected way.

Jordan Litz and Ginna Claire Mason — 'A Carol for Two'
Hallmark Media

A Carol for Two

Friday, November 1

Stars: Ginna Claire Mason (A Holiday Spectacular), Jordan Litz (Wicked on Broadway), Charlotte D’amboise (Galyntine)

After moving to New York to make it on Broadway, Violette Wagner (Mason) gets a job at Fiore’s, a legendary theater district diner, famous for its singing wait staff, who bide their time there, while awaiting that big break. Luck seems to be on her side when she gets a coveted slot, singing during Fiore’s annual Christmas Eve concert, which is attended by a who’s who of the theatre world. But her big opportunity turns out to be a duet with Alex (Litz), who has been less than welcoming, and believes she was only given the job because the owner of Fiore’s is a family friend. They’re stuck with each other, though, since people have been plucked out of that show and put right on Broadway. As they rehearse together, Alex’s cousin, Brad, takes an interest in Violette, and they begin dating but, unbeknownst to her, Alex has been feeding Brad information about her, Cyrano-style, to win her over. However, when Alex begins developing feelings for her as well, a love triangle ensues, and things come to a head when their deception is uncovered, which, in turn, threatens Violette and Alex’s big opportunity.

Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie
Olivia Wong/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Our Holiday Story

Saturday, November 2

Stars: Nikki DeLoach (Curious Caterer Mysteries), Warren Christie (The Watchful Eye)

As Dave (Christie) and Nell (DeLoach) recount their love story to their daughter’s boyfriend Chris, we follow them through one special Christmas where fate routinely brought them together – and kept them apart. But as Dave and Nell tried to find one another, they were oblivious to the fact that they were work nemeses paired together to throw a Christmas festival for their town. Meanwhile in the present, Chris struggles with relationship issues of his own as he attempts to say “I love you” for the first time to his girlfriend Jo. As our two couples and storylines intersect, lessons are taught and learned about communication, honesty and the capacity for change – in ourselves and in others.

Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea — 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'
Netflix / Everett Collection

Holiday Mismatch

Sunday, November 3

Stars: Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch), Beth Broderick (Sabrina the Teenage Witch)

When free-spirited Kath (Rhea) and uptight Barbara (Broderick) clash at a Christmas committee meeting, they’re shocked to discover they’ve accidentally set up their adult children via a dating app. Determined to stop the romance, the two mothers team up, only to realize they have more in common than they thought. As their kids’ love blossoms, so does an unexpected friendship between their meddling moms, bringing both families together for a festive Christmas.

Brant Daugherty and Tammin Sursok — 'Trivia at St. Nick's'
Hallmark Media

Trivia at St. Nick’s

Friday, November 8

Stars: Tammin Sursok (Pretty Little Liars), Brant Daugherty (Pretty Little Liars)

When students all flee an elite university in Vermont for winter break, the locals and faculty hunker down for their favorite time of year – the annual Christmas Bar Trivia Tournament! For Celeste (Sursok), a Type-A astronomy professor, this event combines the magic of Christmas with her greatest comfort in life: knowing the right answer. But when her colleague drops out of the tournament to do a month-long lecture tour in Asia, Celeste’s team must adopt Max (Daugherty), the football team’s new offensive coordinator. To Celeste, Max seems like nothing more than a grown-up class clown – though he brings an undeniable knowledge of sports trivia (a category their team has always fallen short in). Initial clashes between the two eventually turn into mutual appreciation as the team enjoys scavenger hunts on campus, decorating the international house with Christmas lights, baking Christmas cookies, and advancing toward the championship trivia game. Celeste can’t help but delight in Max’s infectious enthusiasm, love for all things Christmas and perhaps most importantly, his comfort with the unknown. And after a romantic wintery night at the campus observatory with Max, Celeste starts to wonder if being open to life’s surprises is more important than knowing the answer to everything.

Daniel Lissing and Erin Krakow — 'Santa Tell Me'
Hallmark Media

Santa Tell Me

Saturday, November 9

Stars: Erin Krakow (When Calls the Heart), Daniel Lissing (When Calls the Heart), Benjamin Ayres (Family Law), Christopher Russell (Star Trek: Discovery), Kurt Szarka (Maid)

When Olivia (Krakow), a successful interior designer, finds an old letter from Santa promising she’ll meet the love of her life by Christmas Eve—and that his name will be Nick—she’s stunned to meet not one, but three guys named Nick (Ayres, Russell, Szarka). As she navigates these holiday romances, Olivia also finds herself drawn to her charming co-worker, Chris (Lissing), throwing her magical Christmas quest into question. With the clock ticking toward Christmas Eve, Olivia embarks on a heartwarming and humorous journey to uncover her true soulmate.

Fiona Gubelmann and Eoin Macken
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

'Tis the Season to Be Irish

Sunday, November 10

Stars: Fiona Gubelmann (The Good Doctor), Eoin Macken (La Brea)

Rose (Gubelmann), a nomadic house flipper, heads to Ireland to renovate and sell a cottage, but her plans are upended when she meets Sean (Macken), a local realtor determined to preserve his town’s heritage. As she works on the cottage and embraces Irish Christmas traditions, Rose finds herself falling for Sean and questioning her fear of settling down. Together, they must confront their pasts and discover if love is worth taking root.

Anuja Joshi and Ben Hollingsworth
Laura T. Magruder / ©Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection; Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Celebrity Red CARpet Safety Awareness

Christmas with the Singhs

Friday, November 15

Stars: Anuja Joshi (The Resident), Ben Hollingsworth (Virgin River)

For Asha Singh (Joshi), Christmas is the most important time of the year. But when she’s stuck working at the hospital during the holidays, she wishes for some much-needed Christmas magic. Enter Jake (Hollingsworth), her former high school classmate, who unexpectedly reappears in her life. After a magical year together, Jake proposes. But their first Christmas as an engaged couple isn’t exactly the fairytale they imagined. When they head home for the holidays, they quickly discover their picture-perfect romance is about to get a serious reality check: their families couldn’t be more different! Juggling various holiday traditions, big personalities, cultural differences and complicated family dynamics proves to be a challenge as Asha and Jake have to learn if they can bridge their two families and survive a Christmas with the Singhs.

Andrew Walker and Ashley Williams — 'Jingle Bell Run'
Hallmark Media

Jingle Bell Run

Saturday, November 16

Stars: Ashley Williams (Falling Together), Andrew Walker (Curious Caterer Mysteries)

Avery (Williams) is an unadventurous schoolteacher whose sister secretly signs her up for The Great Holiday Dash, a Christmas-themed reality competition show where she’s paired with former hockey player Wes (Walker). Despite clashing at first, Avery’s puzzle-solving skills and Wes’ physical prowess help them excel as they travel from city to city and compete in festive feats that have a local flavor. It’s not long before a real connection between these opposites begins to blossom. But when Avery overhears a conversation between Wes and a show producer it threatens to derail their budding romance. Keeping their eyes on the prize, the duo continues to dash to the finish line but there may be a more personal adventure for them still in store.

Angela Kinsey and Brian Baumgartner — 'The Office'
Justin Lubin / NBC / Everett Collection

Confessions of a Christmas Letter

Sunday, November 17

Stars: Angela Kinsey (The Office), Alec Santos (Sight Unseen)

Settie Rose (Kinsey), a quirky family matriarch, enters her town’s annual holiday letter-writing contest but needs help, so she hires struggling novelist Juan (Santos) to craft the perfect letter. When a mix-up leads to the rumor that Juan is engaged to Settie’s daughter Lily (Lillian Doucet- Roche, The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening), the whole family scrambles to keep up the charade. As Juan bonds with the Roses and overcomes his writer’s block, Settie learns that embracing her imperfect family is what truly makes her story special.

*Features a cameo appearance by Brian Baumgartner (The Office, pictured above)

Sara Canning and Ser’Darius Blain — 'Christmas on Call'
Hallmark Media

Christmas on Call

Friday, November 22

Stars: Sara Canning (Holiday Road), Ser’Darius Blain (Will Trent)

In the lead-up to Christmas, emergency room doctor Hannah Michaels (Canning) juggles her demanding job and a budding romance with EMT Wes Sullivan (Blain) in Philadelphia. They spend time together as Wes helps her become more acquainted with the sights, sounds and tastes of Philadelphia, it’s clear that they’re starting to fall for each other. As the local First Responders balance duty with holiday celebrations, they come together to face challenges, support each other and find moments of joy.

*Features a cameo appearance by Donna Kelce

Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker — 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy'
Hallmark Media

Three Wiser Men and a Boy

Saturday, November 23

Stars: Paul Campbell (The Cases of Mystery Lane), Tyler Hynes (Letterkenny), Andrew Walker (Christmas Island), Margaret Colin (Three Men and a Baby)

The story begins five years later with the Brenner brothers preparing for another memorable Christmas. In a crazy turn of events, possibly brought on accidently by the brothers themselves, the director of Luke’s (Walker) son Thomas’ (Miles Marthaller, Round and Round) school holiday musical steps down. Luke is desperate to make his son’s stage dreams come true, so he enlists the help of his brothers Taylor (Hynes) and Stephan (Campbell). Meanwhile, the trio navigates meeting their mom Barbara’s (Colin) new boyfriend and the brothers grapple with their own feelings about this relationship. In true Brenner brother fashion, they are all in for a Christmas they will never forget.

Madeleine Arthur and Robert Bazzocchi — 'To Have and to Holiday'
Hallmark Media

To Have and To Holiday

Sunday, November 24

Stars: Madeleine Arthur (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Robert Bazzocchi (Gen V), Eric Close (Nashville)

When Celeste (Arthur) gets engaged to Jason (Bazzocchi) after just a few months of dating, her father and the couple’s would be officiant, Pastor Mark (Close), insists on putting them through a pre-wedding “bootcamp” filled with Christmas-themed challenges. As the couple grows stronger through the festive activities, Celeste considers following her dreams in the fashion industry. Meanwhile, Pastor Mark learns to trust his daughter’s choices, leading to a heartwarming holiday season for the whole family.

'Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle'
Hallmark Media

Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle

Thursday, November 28 at 8 pm ET/PT

Stars: Rachel Boston (Field Day), Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes (Never Been Chris’d), Tanner Novlan (The Bold and the Beautiful), Matthew James Dowden (Creepshow), Max Lloyd-Jones (The Mandalorian)

Three adult siblings (Lamothe-Kipnes, Dowden, Lloyd-Jones) return to their childhood home at Christmas to honor their late grandmother’s wishes and try to agree on new leadership for the family’s company. Enter Annie Merkel (Boston) – also known as Mrs. Miracle – who poses as an estate planner and uses her special brand of Christmas magic to help the family find common ground and rekindle their bonds. As the siblings try to sort things out, Charlotte (Lamothe-Kipnes) also finds herself reconnecting with Austin (Novlan), the manor’s caretaker and her first love.

Eva Bourne, Chandler Massey, and Katherine Barrell
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our lives; Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Hallmark Media

A ’90s Christmas

Friday, November 29 at 6 pm ET/PT

Stars: Eva Bourne (Once Upon a Time), Chandler Massey (Days of our Lives), Katherine Barrell (Good Witch)

Workaholic lawyer Lucy Miller (Bourne) is celebrating her promotion alone on Christmas Eve when a mysterious rideshare experience transports her back to 1999. Reliving the holiday with her mom, sister and best friend – not to mention her high school crush – Lucy gets a second chance to understand where her relationships went wrong. Will this magical journey help her rewrite her future or leave her destined to be alone?

Ashley Greene and Wes Brown
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Hallmark Media

Deck the Walls

Friday, November 29 at 8 pm ET/PT

Stars: Ashley Greene (Twilight), Wes Brown (Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up), Danny Pellegrino (The Stalking Fields)

Rose (Greene) is a Chicago-based interior designer, whose brother Sal (Pellegrino) is responsible for a Christmas Charity House Flip back in their suburban Ohio hometown. When a budget crisis puts this important project in danger, Rose reluctantly returns during the holidays to try to save the day. Not ready to face the ghosts of her past, Rose’s plan is to get in, get it done, and get out ASAP. But before she knows it, she is face-to-face with Brysen (Brown), her brother’s best friend, contractor and who just so happens to be the bane of Rose’s youth. With the help of friends and family, and buoyed by the season of giving, the trio figures out a way to work together for this worthy cause. As Rose works, she discovers unexpected love and deeper purpose along the way.

John Reardon and Meghan Ory — 'Believe in Christmas'
Hallmark Media

Believe in Christmas

Saturday, November 30 at 6 pm ET/PT

Stars: Meghan Ory (Chesapeake Shores), John Reardon (Hudson & Rex)

When Beatrice (Ory) reluctantly joins her best friend on a trip to the enchanting Christmasland, she’s skeptical of the holiday magic surrounding them. But as she experiences festive traditions and meets a charming stranger named Ethan (Reardon), she begins to question what’s real and what’s part of the experience. In the end, Christmasland helps Beatrice rediscover hope, love, and the magic of new beginnings.

Christine Ebersole, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, Megyn Price, Hunter King, and Tyler Hynes — 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story'
Hallmark Media

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

Saturday, November 30 at 8 pm ET/PT

Stars: Hunter King (The Santa Summit), Tyler Hynes (Three Wise Men and a Baby), Ed Begley Jr. (Young Sheldon), Richard Riehle (Office Space), Diedrich Bader (American Housewife), Christine Ebersole (Bob Hearts Abishola), Megyn Price (The Ranch)

Alana Higman (King) is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s “Fan of the Year” contest. Derrick (Hynes), Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfather’s (Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs good-luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.

*Features cameos by Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid; Chiefs Players Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman Jr., Clyde Edwards-Helaire and George Karlaftis; Donna Kelce; Jenna Bush Hager

Kim Matula and Beau Mirchoff — 'The Finnish Line'
Hallmark Media

The Finnish Line

Sunday, December 1 at 6 pm ET/PT

Stars: Kim Matula (Saturday Night), Beau Mirchoff (Ride), Nichole Sakura (Superstore)

Inspired by her father’s acclaimed legacy in dog sled racing, Anya (Matula) decides to follow in his footsteps. After his passing, she heads to Finland to participate in the 40th annual Joulurauha race, her father’s final race where he fell short of the victory. Following an injury to her lead dog during the qualifying race, Anya finds herself partnered with a new canine companion owned by journalist and former racer Cole, (Mirchoff) who aims to pen a story about her journey. Struggling to build trust with her new dog and facing her father’s rival, Monty, (Páll Sigþór Pálsson, Mr. Murphy) Anya must navigate many challenges as she strives to win the race.

Kristoffer Polaha and Lacey Chabert — 'The Christmas Quest'
Hallmark Media

The Christmas Quest

Sunday, December 1 at 8 pm ET/PT

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Kristoffer Polaha (Wonder Woman 1984)

An archeologist (Chabert) and her ex-husband (Polaha), an expert in ancient Norse languages, are sent to Iceland at Christmastime to search for the legendary treasure of the Yule Lads. When others join in the hunt, the pair find themselves swept into a thrilling adventure as they race to keep it from falling into the wrong hands.

Ali Skovbye, Derek Klena, and Erica Durance
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Hallmark Media; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Private Princess Christmas

Friday, December 6

Stars: Ali Skovbye (Firefly Lane), Derek Klena (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Erica Durance (A Scottish Love Scheme)

Vi (Skovbye), better known as Princess Violet of Wingravia, adores the privileges of being a royal, if none of the responsibilities. After being disappointed by Vi one time too many, the Queen (Durance) decides to test her daughter’s mettle once and for all and issues an ultimatum: Vi must pass a vigorous leadership boot camp in Colorado or lose the throne to her uncle. At boot camp, Vi and her fellow cadets are put through a rigorous grind under the uncompromising supervision of Captain Ryan Douglas (Klena).

Maggie Lawson and Janel Parrish
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Sugarplummed

Saturday, December 7

Stars: Maggie Lawson (Psych), Janel Parrish (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before)

Emily (Lawson) has always dreamed of creating the perfect Christmas, meticulously planning every detail year after year, only to feel like she’s falling short. Hoping to bring her family closer together, she makes a wish for a holiday as picture-perfect as the ones she sees in a made-for-TV holiday movie. To her shock, Sugarplum (Parrish), the film’s relentlessly optimistic main character, magically steps off the screen to make Emily’s wish come true — whether she’s ready for it or not. As Sugarplum applies her movie-world rules to real life, Emily gets caught up in the possibility of finally achieving the flawless family Christmas. But when Sugarplum’s magical fixes start to backfire one by one, Emily begins to question what an ideal holiday really is. With time running out, Emily and Sugarplum find themselves on a heartwarming adventure – one that might just amount to an entirely different kind of Christmastime perfection.

Emily Arlook and Evan Roderick
Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Johann Wall / ©Hallmark Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

Leah’s Perfect Gift

Sunday, December 8

Stars: Emily Arlook (Grown-ish), Evan Roderick (Arrow), Barbara Niven (Chesapeake Shores)

Leah Meyer (Arlook) is a bonafide lover of Christmas – the trees, the ornaments, the eggnog! But she has always admired the holiday from afar because she’s Jewish. Though her family celebrates Hanukkah, Leah has longed to experience a traditional Christmas. When her boyfriend Graham (Roderick) invites her to spend the holidays with his classic Connecticut family, she eagerly accepts. Excited to dive into the quintessential Christmas she’s always dreamed of, Leah quickly discovers that fitting in with Graham’s uptight family and his not-so-welcoming mom (Niven) is easier said than done. As holiday traditions clash and awkward moments pile up, it is not quite the cozy Christmas that she expected.

Stacey Farber and Daren Kagasoff
George Pimentel/Getty Images; Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Hanukkah on the Rocks

Friday, December 13

Stars: Stacey Farber (Virgin River), Daren Kagasoff (The Secret Life of the American Teenager), Marc Summers (Double Dare)

One week before Hanukkah, corporate lawyer Tory (Farber) finds herself unexpectedly unemployed and questioning the career she’s dedicated years to. As she helps her Bubby prepare for the holiday, she embarks on a quest across Chicago to find the last box of coveted Hanukkah candles. Her search leads her to Rocky’s, an Old Town bar, where she encounters Jay (Kagasoff), a charming doctor from Florida, his grandfather Sam (Summers) and a cast of quirky regulars who make her rethink everything. Torn between keeping her job loss a secret and embracing a newfound sense of belonging, Tory ends up bartending at Rocky’s, transforming it into the vibrant “Hanukkah on the Rocks” celebration. Through festive food, drinks, and games, she revitalizes the bar, bonds with Jay, and finds the courage to pursue her true calling. As Tory navigates the holiday, she learns that sometimes a detour can lead you exactly where you’re meant to be, lighting the way to a future filled with joy, romance, and self-discovery.

Kimberley Sustad and Benjamin Ayres
Allister Foster / ©Hallmark / Courtesy Everett Collection; Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Hallmark Media

The Santa Class

Saturday, December 14

Stars: Kimberley Sustad (The Nine Lives of Christmas), Benjamin Ayres (Saving Hope)

Kate North (Sustad) finds herself reluctantly taking over her father’s once acclaimed and now struggling Santa School. In the weeks leading up to Christmas and the school’s next session, Kate and her new co-worker Dan (Ayres) discover who they believe to be the real Santa Claus, lost and without his memories after his sled steered off course and crashed near the school. They decide to help him remember who he is by inviting him to participate in the intense Santa training program. There’s a lot at stake this year with Kate’s school needs to best the rival St. Nicholas School or be forced to close their doors, and Nick (Santa Claus) needs to remember who he is, or the fate of Christmas might be at stake.

Brooke D'Orsay and John Brotherton
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Hallmark Media; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Following Yonder Star

Sunday, December 15

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay (Two and a Half Men), John Brotherton (Fuller House)

A DaySpring Movie

Abby Marshall (D’Orsay), once celebrated for her role as an inspirational mother on TV, is finding her real life in shambles after dealing with a scandal. She retreats to a luxury Vermont resort for Christmas only to find herself without a room due to a booking mishap. All the local hotels are booked up due to a rare astronomical event – a beautiful star said to mirror the Star of Bethlehem will appear on Christmas Eve. Thankfully, Abby finds a room at a quaint B&B, owned by Tom Maguire (Brotherton), who is also a high school astronomy teacher. Since his wife’s passing, Tom has taken on a lot of extra responsibilities, including running the inn and directing the local church’s Christmas pageant. Empathizing with Tom, Abby offers to help with the pageant and various activities around the inn and finds herself enjoying both the projects and Tom’s company. Through newfound community, family and love, Abby discovers that hope sometimes comes in the most unexpected ways.

Jessica Lowndes attends
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Happy Howlidays

Saturday, December 21

Stars: Jessica Lowndes (Major Crimes) opposite the to-be-announced winner of Finding Mr. Christmas

Mia (Lowndes), a meticulous webpage editor for the Seattle Tourism Board, finds herself unexpectedly navigating the holidays alone. As the only one working, she’s drawn into an unusual encounter when she encounters a stray dog. Unsure how to handle the situation, she crosses paths with Max (Winner of Finding Mr. Christmas), a dog shelter owner. Mia agrees to let Max’s ailing dog find solace with her newfound companion, in exchange for Max showing her the hidden gems of Seattle. Through their journey together, they both step out of their comfort zones, discovering new perspectives and forming a meaningful connection.

'Tis the Season to Be Irish

A Carol for Two

A ’90s Christmas

Believe in Christmas

Christmas on Call

Christmas with the Singhs

Confessions of a Christmas Letter

Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle

Deck the Walls

Following Yonder Star

Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas

Hanukkah on the Rocks

Happy Howlidays

Holiday Crashers

Holiday Mismatch

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

Jingle Bell Run

Leah's Perfect Gift

Operation Nutcracker

Our Holiday Story

Private Princess Christmas

Santa Tell Me

Scouting for Christmas

Sugarplummed

The 5-Year Christmas Party

The Christmas Charade

The Christmas Quest

The Finnish Line

The Santa Class

Three Wiser Men and a Boy

To Have and To Holiday

Trivia at St. Nick’s

’Twas the Date Before Christmas

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Oprah Winfrey
1
Oprah Reportedly Buys Back Rights to Doc About Her Life to Stop Its Release
Julie Chrisley
2
Julie Chrisley Makes Prison Uniform Plea as Prosecutors Demand She Stays Locked Up
Wheel of Fortune bankrupt wedge
3
Did ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Just Air Its Craziest Episode Ever? Ryan Seacrest Reacts
Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez, Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez in 'Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story'
4
Netflix Users Slam Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monsters’ for Menendez Brothers Portrayal: ‘Disgusting Piece of Trash’
'Santa Tell Me,' 'Three Wiser Men and a Boy,' and 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story'
5
Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2024: Full Schedule