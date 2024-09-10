If Hallmark holiday movies make you feel emotional, just wait until you get a taste of Celebrations with Lacey Chabert!

The brand’s first foray into reality programming, the new series surprises real-life do-gooders and community leaders with bespoke parties in their honor. The series is so on-brand and uplifting that you might think it was a piece of idyllic fiction created for one of Hallmark’s iconic movies. In actuality, though, it was created by a Hallmark movie icon: Lacey Chabert, who has been a star staple for the network for more than a decade.

The actress came up with the concept herself.

“It was an idea that I had,” she tells TV Insider. “The very first conversation I had with Lisa [Hamilton Day, Hallmark’s Exec VP of Programming]. When we started brainstorming about movies and what we were going to do next, she let me know that Hallmark was going to be branching out into the unscripted space, and [asked if] I have any ideas. I expressed my love of entertaining and [how] I’ve always wanted to do something to throw parties for deserving children.”

Soon after, Chabert and the team at Hallmark put their heads together to develop the series she describes to be “such a joy” and “celebrates these incredible people who are heroes in their communities.”

It puts the spotlight on everyday heroes.

In the newly launched show for Hallmark+, the network’s new streaming service and membership program, Chabert meets with the friends, family, and colleagues of several selfless individuals—from teachers to the founders of non-profits—who have devoted their work to improving the lives of others. Together with a team of party planners, Chabert then sets out to orchestrate an event custom-made for the unsung Samaritans being feted. And it’s all a surprise.

“We throw these beautiful parties that we hope our heroes are going to love and we try to have their favorite things and themes and food and entertainment,” explains Chabert, who adds that “the most exciting part is for them to walk in the room, be surprised and see their loved ones there, showering them with so much love.”

In addition to all of the well-deserved applause the heroes receive, Chabert notes that there is also a component built into each shindig that allows them to share the experience with their guests and viewers: “We try to include things that you could do at home. There’s a DIY aspect to it [so] you could try to recreate this and we show you ways to do that,” she says. “I was really passionate about that as well because I love entertaining, I love hosting, and I love throwing parties for my daughter. So this was just the perfect melding of so many things that I love.”

She’s still making time for her own fans, too.

Speaking of things she loves, Chabert will also be mixing it up with the fans as a featured guest at this year’s ChristmasCon in New Jersey. The convention, which takes place from December 13 to 15, toasts all things Hallmark holidays and other seasonal content and allows the actors from some of your faves to meet, greet, and get pics with the folks who mean so much to all of them.

“The first time I went, I had no idea what to expect,” she recalls of last year’s gathering. “I got there and saw all those people, they come up to you and share their story with you—the connection and understanding that these movies do bring joy—it touched my heart so deeply and it’s part of the reason, the biggest reason, I love making them.”

And that’s a cause for celebrations, as well

Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, new episodes every Thursday, Hallmark+