Hallmark Accused of Wanting to Replace ‘Old People’ Like Holly Robinson Peete & Lacey Chabert

Martin Holmes
Comments
Holly Robinson Peete and Lacey Chabert
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Birthfund; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Hallmark Media

The Christmas Quest

 More

A former Hallmark Channel casting director has filed an age discrimination lawsuit against the network, which claims Hallmark executive VP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly told her staff she wanted to replace “old people” like Holly Robinson Peete and Lacey Chabert.

As first reported by Variety, Penny Perry, a 79-year-old casting director, filed the suit on October 9 in Los Angeles Superior Court. In the filing, she accuses Hallmark of unceremoniously firing her in April after nine years with the company.

The complaint alleges that Daly told Perry that she was “too long in the tooth” and wanted to replace her with someone focused on finding “new talent.”

“We need to bring in someone who knows more young talent,” the exec said, according to the suit. “Our leading ladies are aging out.”

The leading ladies mentioned by name in the suit are Robinson Peete, 60, and Chabert, 42, two long-time Hallmark veterans. According to the suit, Daly is alleged to have said, “Lacey’s getting older and we have to find someone like her to replace her as she gets older.”

Of Robinson Peete, Daly is alleged to have said, “No one wants her because she’s too expensive and getting too old. She can’t play leading roles anymore.”

In a statement provided to Variety, Hallmark replied, “Lacey and Holly have a home at Hallmark. We do not generally comment on pending litigation. And while we deny these outrageous allegations, we are not going to discuss an employment relationship in the media.”

Lacey Chabert Reflects on Hallmark Milestone Ahead of 15th Christmas Movie
Related

Lacey Chabert Reflects on Hallmark Milestone Ahead of 15th Christmas Movie

Perry, whose casting credits include The Jerk and The NeverEnding Story, also claims that Hallmark failed to accommodate her disability — she has multiple sclerosis and is legally blind in one eye.

She adds that she was pushed out of the network despite receiving strong annual performance evaluations. Perry alleges that her office was moved to a different floor and that she was excluded from meetings. She says after her firing, she was replaced by a younger man to do her job.

Daly joined Hallmark as executive VP of programming in September 2021. She previously worked at Netflix and A+E Networks.

Robinson Peete last appeared in Hallmark’s Christmas movie Holiday Heritage in 2022, while Chabert will star in the channel’s upcoming holiday movie The Christmas Quest, premiering on December 1. Chabert is also set to host the reality show Celebrations With Lacey Chabert on Hallmark’s streaming service.

The Christmas Quest

Holly Robinson Peete

Lacey Chabert




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sig Hansen on Deadliest Catch
1
‘Deadliest Catch’: Captain Sig Hansen Faces Huge Crisis in Season 20 Finale
the-price-is-right-10-23
2
‘The Price Is Right’ Player Wins ‘Almost Impossible’ Game After Big Snafu
'CBS Mornings,' Tony Dokoupil, Gayle King, and Nate Burleson
3
Gayle King Speaks Out After ‘CBS Mornings’ Co-Host Tony Dokoupil Is Accused of ‘Bias’
Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy — 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 Disney Night
4
Phaedra Parks Opens Up About ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Elimination
Erin Burnett and Will Ferrell
5
CNN’s Erin Burnett Drops Trump Story F-Bomb On Air, Has Ron Burgundy Moment