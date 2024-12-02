All El is about to break loose in Smallville as Superman & Lois literally smashes into its series finale tonight. And in TV Insider’s exclusive clip from the hour, “It Went By So Fast,” it becomes clear that our Man of Steel is gonna need some backup if there is any hope of ending the series in one piece.

As you can probably surmise, the scene comes from the latest dustup between Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Doomsday, the abomination of Bizarro Superman hatched by Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz). Things are not going well for our hero—again, obvious from the scrapes and bloodied mug—but all hope is not lost.

First, he finds out that his supersons, Jon (Michael Bishop) and twin Jordan (Alex Garfin), have teamed up to distract Doomsday at the urging of mom Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), but that’s not exactly great news given how untrained the two are. Still, as Lois states, they have each other and, thanks to John Henry (Wolé Parks) and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), a possible solution to their Doomsday problem. Which is a good thing, because something very bad may be in the wings for one of Kents before the hour is over.

“We had a couple ideas,” says Todd Helbing, who co-showruns the series with Brent Fletcher. “We talked about the ending somewhere a little bit different, but at the end of Season 3, we started talking about stuff and once we found out it was the final season, Brent and I were fortunate enough that we had a couple of weeks before the rest of the writers joined. So we were able to just really dig in and hone in on the story we wanted to tell. And it felt like, because we knew that this was one of the rare opportunities to tell a whole Superman story, we wanted the ending to really have a meaning to it, so it would last with people and do something that other iterations weren’t able to do.”

What that is, we’re not saying, but it is so on-brand with this show, fans are sure to have a lot of big feelings about it. So make sure you come back to TV Insider tonight after the episode airs for our postmortem interview with Helbing and Fletcher!