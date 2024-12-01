‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Will There Be a Season 2? Everything We Know

Meaghan Darwish
Corey Mylchreest and India Amarteifio in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
Liam Daniel / Netflix

When it comes to Shondaland’s Bridgerton universe, fans will welcome any occasion to immerse themselves into the Regency-era fun, and such was the case for spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The show, which dropped on Netflix between Seasons 2 and 3 of the flagship series, brought forth the romance between Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George (Corey Mylchreest). While the show was originally billed as a limited series, we can’t help but ponder whether the show may return for a second season.

No official announcements surrounding the show’s return have been made, but the appetite for more stories within the world is ever-present. Still, there are some inklings about whether or not Shonda Rhimes would reenter that story or not.

Connie Jenkins-Greig in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

Liam Daniel / Netflix

In an interview with Variety, Rhimes was rather blunt about the potential for a second season, which she noted Netflix has pushed for. “I’m trying to figure it out still. I don’t want to tell a story that doesn’t need to be told — do you know what I mean? I don’t want to make a second season of Queen Charlotte, and you’re going to be, like, ‘Well, that was not that great.'”

So, while the door doesn’t appear to be closed, fans will have to wait until Rhimes feels the right story is there for fans to enjoy. Still, there are plenty of other characters within the world that are prime for a spinoff.

Many fans have been vying for the Violet-Edmund love story, which is frequently referred to by the Bridgerton siblings, but if that were the case, it would probably be presented under a different name. Still, it would make way for a platform to include the stars that made their introduction in Queen Charlotte, and that’s certainly an exciting thing to ponder, especially juxtaposed with Violet’s (Ruth Gemmell) blossoming relationship with Lady Danbury’s (Adjoa Andoh) brother Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis).

Would you like to see Queen Charlotte return for more episodes? Let us know in the comments section, below, and relive every moment from the series on Netflix now.

