‘Love Island USA’ Star Kendall Washington Opens Up About Leaked Naked Videos

Kendall Washington, one of the contestants on the sixth season of Love Island USA, has addressed those explicit nude videos of himself that had been leaked online while he was away filming the show.

After the finale aired on Sunday, July 21, where Kordell Beckham and Serena Page were crowned winners of the Peacock reality show, Washington took to social media to speak out on the NSFW videos.

“What a way to get my phone back y’all,” Washington wrote on his Instagram Stories on Monday, July 22. “I just want to address the content that came out from my past. That was something I shared to someone in confidence and trust. It’s unfortunate that it’s no longer private but it is what it is.”

Washington went on to thank his fans for their support, writing, “I am so grateful for my Love Island experience and I love you all for turning in to watch my journey. Excited for what’s next.”

During the sixth season, Washington grew close to fellow contestant Nicole Jacky. The pair finished in fourth place, but their relationship is still going strong outside of the show.

“Looking back at the moment we first met, still gives me the chills,” Washington told Jacky in the Season 6 finale. “When I heard the sound of your high heels getting closer to me, you then took my blindfold off me. Until this day, I have never laid eyes on something so beautiful.”

He added, “Nicole Danielle Jacky, when I say these words, I mean them. I love you.”

During their last date on the show, Jacky told Washington she was scared of using the word love. “I feel like I definitely have a lot of love for you, and I think the fact that I even have those feelings is crazy,” she shared. “Saying stuff like that scares me, I think because I’ve been burned so bad in the past.”

However, after Washington told Jacky he loved her, she also dropped the L-word.

A special reunion episode, hosted by Ariana Madix, will premiere on August 19 to show how Washington and Jacky and all the Love Island Season 6couples are doing.

Love Island Season 6, Reunion Special, August 19, Peacock