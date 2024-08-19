Jocelyn Prescod / Peacock

When Ariana asked Kendall and Nicole Jacky how it’s been outside of the villa, Kendall said it’s “been a bit tough” for them. Nicole then called out Kendall for lying to her face. Kendall acknowledged “something happened,” referring to his leaked videos, and said that he should have told Nicole the “full truth” when the videos were leaked.

Nicole noted that the leaked videos were “f**ked up” and “nobody deserves that.” She added, “However, I think if you say you love somebody in the moment, when you’re telling me about something, you need to be honest, instead of saying it’s from years ago to someone you trusted, an ex-girlfriend. And then I find out later from JaNa that it was in the hotel room before you go on the show to someone on a dating app is crazy.”

Kendall took accountability for his lie, but he just “wasn’t ready” to be honest with Nicole at the time. “Literally, my life was turned upside down. All I wanted to do was just have you there,” he told her.

Nicole claimed Kendall didn’t check on her until she made a post on Instagram, and she’d been taking “all the heat” for him. “I hadn’t had time to process. I couldn’t even talk to my family about it. I didn’t know what to tell you,” Kendall said.

Ariana then wanted to know the status of Kendall and Nicole’s relationship. “I haven’t ended things. We’re still together,” Nicole responded. As for their future, she only said. “I just think there’s a lot of conversations to be had. I just don’t take this lightly.”