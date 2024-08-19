‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Reunion’s Most Shocking Moments: Kaylor Blasts ‘Disgusting’ Aaron & More

Avery Thompson
Comments
Leah Kateb and Kaylor Martin during the 'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion
Spoiler Alert
Jocelyn Prescod / Peacock

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion.]

The cast of Love Island USA Season 6 assembled for the highly-anticipated reunion and didn’t hold back. The Islanders addressed everything from Kendall Washington’s leaked videos to Andrea Carmona’s shocking elimination.

Host Ariana Madix served as moderator for the conversation and navigated the night’s most intense moments. Kaylor Martin went off on Aaron Evans and called him “disgusting,” among other things. (Guess these two really are over.)

The reunion featured four truly jaw-dropping moments. Below, TV Insider is breaking down the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion’s biggest twists and turns.

Love Island USA, Season 6, Available Now, Peacock

Kaylor Martin, Nicole Jacky, Olivia Walker, Kendall Washington during the 'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion
Jocelyn Prescod / Peacock

Nicole and Kendall address his leaked videos

When Ariana asked Kendall and Nicole Jacky how it’s been outside of the villa, Kendall said it’s “been a bit tough” for them. Nicole then called out Kendall for lying to her face. Kendall acknowledged “something happened,” referring to his leaked videos, and said that he should have told Nicole the “full truth” when the videos were leaked.

Nicole noted that the leaked videos were “f**ked up” and “nobody deserves that.” She added, “However, I think if you say you love somebody in the moment, when you’re telling me about something, you need to be honest, instead of saying it’s from years ago to someone you trusted, an ex-girlfriend. And then I find out later from JaNa that it was in the hotel room before you go on the show to someone on a dating app is crazy.”

Kendall took accountability for his lie, but he just “wasn’t ready” to be honest with Nicole at the time. “Literally, my life was turned upside down. All I wanted to do was just have you there,” he told her.

Nicole claimed Kendall didn’t check on her until she made a post on Instagram, and she’d been taking “all the heat” for him. “I hadn’t had time to process. I couldn’t even talk to my family about it. I didn’t know what to tell you,” Kendall said.

Ariana then wanted to know the status of Kendall and Nicole’s relationship. “I haven’t ended things. We’re still together,” Nicole responded. As for their future, she only said. “I just think there’s a lot of conversations to be had. I just don’t take this lightly.”

Serena Page, Aaron Evans, Kordell Beckham, Kaylor Martin, Nicole Jacky on the 'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion
Jocelyn Prescod / Peacock

Kaylor slams Aaron and never wants to speak to him again

Kaylor and Aaron’s relationship (or lack thereof) was put in the hot seat. Aaron said things were “not very good” when Ariana asked about their status. He admitted to lying to Kaylor about all that happened at Casa Amor with Daniela Ortiz Rivera.

Despite Aaron owning up to his mistakes, Kaylor was having none of it. “Why do you keep f**king lying to me?” she asked. “And quit love bombing me. Literally, I cannot believe I wasted my entire f**king summer on you, Aaron. I don’t want anything to do with you. I never want to speak to you again. You’re disgusting. And I do not deserve that.”

Kaylor even switched seats with Liv Walker so she wouldn’t have to sit next to Aaron. Kaylor revealed Aaron had plenty of chances to be honest with her inside and outside the villa, but he never was. Aaron simply said he “didn’t have the balls at the end of the day” to be upfront with her.

The tension didn’t simmer between the exes. Aaron accused Kaylor of not supporting him when his grandfather died and called her out for “talking sh*t” about him on the BFFs podcast.

Kenny Rodriguez, Connor Newsum, JaNa Craig, Daia McGhee on the 'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion
Jocelyn Prescod / Peacock

JaNa blasts Andrea for calling Leah 'two-faced'

JaNa Craig brought the receipts! She pulled out her papers and recalled how Andrea said Leah Kateb was “two-faced” in her Aftersun interview. Andrea apologized and said she didn’t have any “malicious intent.” JaNa responded, “Calling someone two-faced is malicious.”

Andrea went on to say she was emotional over her elimination because her feelings for Rob Rausch were “genuine.” Ariana asked the group where they go from here, and JaNa wasted no time telling Andrea, “Just keep Leah’s name out your mouth.”

Miguel Harichi, Daniela Ortiz Rivera, Leah Kateb, Ariana Madix during the 'Love Island USA' Season 6 reunion
Jocelyn Prescod / Peacock

The truth about Leah and taking a 'back seat'

The reunion showed us the unedited footage of the fire pit scene. “I never, ever said I took a full-on back seat,” Leah declared. Liv was by far the driver of the conversation. Leah weighed in on Nicole and Andrea, but she was not the main instigator in sending Andrea home. All of the options were discussed, and the group ultimately chose to save JaNa. “I didn’t want you to leave. I enjoyed my time with you,” Leah told Andrea during the reunion.

Liv apologized to Leah for accusing her of heavily swaying the vote to oust Andrea. Leah later added that what “pissed” her off the most was this assumption that she had a “huge sway to vote out Andrea” to try and get Rob back. She pointed out that she barely mentioned Andrea’s name at all in the fire pit conversation. “I was not kicking her out to sneak back into Rob,” Leah stressed.

Love Island USA

Kaylor Martin

Kordell Beckham

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Instagram
1
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Drops Big News About Baby Paternity Test
Jessica Matten and Zahn McClarnon in 'Dark Winds' Season 2
2
‘Dark Winds’: Everything to Know About Season 3
Mayim Bialik
3
Former ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Reveals Health Issues & ‘Crazy’ Treatment
Rob Mariano, Danielle Reyes, Nikki Garcia, and Tom Sandoval
4
Who Will Win ‘The Traitors’ Season 3? Here’s What the Odds Are Now
Gina Rodriguez and Will Trent
5
‘Will Trent’ Adds Gina Rodriguez – Everything We Know So Far