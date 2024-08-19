‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Reunion’s Most Shocking Moments: Kaylor Blasts ‘Disgusting’ Aaron & More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion.]
The cast of Love Island USA Season 6 assembled for the highly-anticipated reunion and didn’t hold back. The Islanders addressed everything from Kendall Washington’s leaked videos to Andrea Carmona’s shocking elimination.
Host Ariana Madix served as moderator for the conversation and navigated the night’s most intense moments. Kaylor Martin went off on Aaron Evans and called him “disgusting,” among other things. (Guess these two really are over.)
The reunion featured four truly jaw-dropping moments. Below, TV Insider is breaking down the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion’s biggest twists and turns.
Love Island USA, Season 6, Available Now, Peacock