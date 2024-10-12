There’s quite a bit we don’t know about the Fly Team’s new boss, Supervisory Special Agent Wes Mitchell (Jesse Lee Soffer), but it sounds like an upcoming recurring guest star—Station 19‘s Jay Hayden—could change that. Hayden is coming in as Agent Tyler Booth, who will be in Budapest looking for assistance on a case, in FBI: International Season 4.

“I got one of my best friends in the world, Jay Hayden, who was on Station 19 most recently, coming to do a big, fun arc playing a character from Wes’ past. He was an old partner, and they went through some stuff together,” Soffer tells TV Insider.

“There’s a really nice relationship dynamic there and obviously Jay and I have a really fun dynamic that I hope comes through on camera,” he continues, “and I think will be a real treat for the fans of television because we’ve always been on TV on different shows and so I think it’ll be really cool to see us in the same universe.”

Hayden’s character “is kind of a bad angel on his shoulder,” adds Soffer. “Wes already does things by the beat of his own drummer and that character pours gasoline on that fire and is a bad influence. And Smitty’s [Eva-Jane Willis] like the good angel going, ‘Hey, hold on a second. What are you two thinking?’ So that’s a really fun storyline for the fans.”

Soffer has said that it’s with Smitty that Wes will be clashing the most. “Wes really does not do things by procedure, does not do things by the book, and operates by the beat of his own drum, which is a frustration and a thorn in Smitty’s side,” he explains. “There’s some fun relationship dynamics to play out because of their uncertainty of, how much trouble is this guy going to get us in?”

FBI: International, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, October 15, 9/8c, CBS