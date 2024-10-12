Get All the Genoa City Gossip For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

Soap star Christel Khalil and her businessman beau Sam Restagno have got married in Italy – and TV Insider has photos and videos from the stunning wedding.

The picturesque Masseria Grieco resort in Puglia was the setting for the ceremony. Christel, who soap fans know for her Emmy-winning role as Lily Winters in The Young and the Restless, looked absolutely beautiful. And husband Sam looked pretty good, too!

The happy couple, who have been together for eight years, met at the Coachella festival in 2016. They announced they were engaged in April 2023, and in December welcomed a baby boy, Remy. As daytime fans will recall, Christel took a break from Y&R while pregnant, returning to the show from maternity leave in the March 13 episode.

Christel also has a 14-year-old son, Michael, from her previous marriage to musician Stephen Hensley, who she divorced in 2011.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elio Vittore (@eliovittore)

Always super-private, Christel didn’t reveal details about her nuptials on social media before the event. But thanks to makeup artist Elio Vittore and more, we’re able to see the stunning bride in her wedding gown and other images from the event. In an Instagram post, Elio said she was “honored for the makeup done to the actress Christel Khalil for her magical wedding in Puglia. Thank you so much.”

In videos, you can see Christel looking amazing as she gets ready for the ceremony, putting on her veil and blowing a kiss for the camera. There are lots more images, too, of the happy couple and joyful wedding, where guests were entertained by the Zagor Street Band.

Another wonderful visual came at the hands of the wedding photographer Daniele Vertelli. A vintage black and white shot where the groom is lovingly dipping his new wife.

She wrote, “Capturing love in the heart of Puglia ✨ Honored to document this beautiful day for an incredible couple. The magic of the Italian countryside and the elegance of a timeless love coming together for a truly unforgettable celebration. Christel+Sam”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniele Vertelli (@danielevertelli)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annapaola Fiore (@annapaola.fiore)

Hairstylist Annapaola Fiore also shared a look at the finished product, the blushing bride’s updo, and the prep that went on to get ready for the milestone moment.

#YR I’ve never been so happy for someone I’ve never met. She really had her dream wedding in Italy @ChristelAdnana. pic.twitter.com/tDuJ8i223H — Ｌｉｌｙ Ｆａｎｓ (@ChristelKfans) October 11, 2024

Our fave is officially a Mrs. #YR Congratulations to the beautiful couple @ChristelAdnana pic.twitter.com/4QYwCg5EwF — Ｌｉｌｙ Ｆａｎｓ (@ChristelKfans) October 8, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniele Vertelli (@danielevertelli)



Fans have expressed their love and excitement for the visuals from Christel’s big day. This user took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, “#YR I’ve never been so happy for someone I’ve never met. She really had her dream wedding in Italy @ChristelAdnana.”

Another wrote, “Congrats ⁦@ChristelAdnana⁩! Such a beautiful bride! #YR Young And Restless’s Christel Khalil (Lily) Gets Married!”