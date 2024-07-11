Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Love Island USA Season 6 is in full swing, with plenty of couplings and recouplings happening in the Fiji villa. With so many relationships unfolding before our eyes, it’s made us think about Love Island USA couples of seasons past.

The first season of the U.S. version of the U.K. hit premiered in 2019 on CBS before moving over to Peacock in 2022. The series just keeps on reeling us in, and we get so invested in the Love Island pairings.

So, what is the status of the Love Island USA couples? Are any of them still together? Who is not? Scroll down to get the latest updates on the Love Island USA couples.