‘Love Island USA’ Couples: Who Is Still Together?

Avery Thompson
Comments
Kenzo Nudo, Carmen Kocourek, Taylor Smith, Carsten Bergersen of 'Love Island USA'
Sara Mally / PEACOCK

Love Island USA Season 6 is in full swing, with plenty of couplings and recouplings happening in the Fiji villa. With so many relationships unfolding before our eyes, it’s made us think about Love Island USA couples of seasons past.

The first season of the U.S. version of the U.K. hit premiered in 2019 on CBS before moving over to Peacock in 2022. The series just keeps on reeling us in, and we get so invested in the Love Island pairings.

So, what is the status of the Love Island USA couples? Are any of them still together? Who is not? Scroll down to get the latest updates on the Love Island USA couples.

Hannah Wright, Marco Donatelli of 'Love Island USA' Season 5
Sara Mally / PEACOCK

Hannah Wright & Marco Donatelli (Season 5)

Status: Still Together

After winning Love Island USA Season 5, Hannah and Marco have made their love last. Marco recently gushed about his romance with Hannah on Instagram. “If the love doesn’t feel like 90s R&B I don’t want it,” he wrote.

Taylor Smith, Carsten Bergersen of 'Love Island USA' Season 5
Sara Mally / PEACOCK

Taylor Smith & Carsten 'Bergie' Bergersen (Season 5)

Status: Still Together

They didn’t win Love Island USA Season 5, but they still won our hearts. Taylor and Bergie are very much in love and are still going strong today.

Kenzo Nudo, Carmen Kocourek of 'Love Island USA' Season 5
Sara Mally / PEACOCK

Kenzo Nudo & Carmen Kocourek (Season 5)

Status: Still Together

Kenzo and Carmen left the villa as a couple, and they remain one today. They recently moved to Wisconsin together. Carmen penned a sweet message to her love on Instagram after Season 5 ended.

“You’re truly one of a kind and not only the best boyfriend to me, but also the best friend to every person you meet,” she wrote. “I didn’t know it was possible for someone to be so loving, so kind, so compassionate, so funny, so cool, so calm, and so collected all at once until I met you. I truly think you’re the greatest person in this whole world and am so lucky and grateful everyday that you’ve come into my life bub.”

Kassandra Castillo, Leonardo Dionicio of 'Love Island USA' Season 5
Sara Mally / PEACOCK

Kassy Castillo & Leo Dionicio (Season 5)

Status: Split

Kassy and Leo made it all the way to the Season 5 finale after overcoming major obstacles, including a cheating scandal. After only a few months of dating outside the villa, Kassy and Leo broke up in October 2023.

Zeta Morrison & Timmy Pandolfi of 'Love Island USA' Season 4
Peacock

Zeta Morrison & Timmy Pandolfi (Season 4)

Status: Split

Zeta and Timmy won Season 4, but their relationship just wasn’t meant to be in the real world. In January 2023, Zeta revealed that she and Timmy had broken up.

“Timmy and I are no longer together, so there’s no more ‘Zimmy,'” she said in a podcast interview with Murad Merali. “We’re no longer together, and the storyline is really what I would like to get out because I truly give about my fans and my supporters.”

Sydney Paight, Isaiah Campbell of 'Love Island USA' Season 4
Danielle Del Valle / PEACOCK

Sydney Paight & Isaiah Campbell (Season 4)

Status: Split

Sydney and Isaiah had a roller coaster relationship on Love Island USA Season 4. Their relationship outlasted winners Timmy and Zeta but came to a shocking end in 2023. Isaiah revealed in a December 2023 interview that Sydney broke up with him after he had a wild, drunken night out at the Jersey Shore.

Deb Chubb & Jesse Bray of 'Love Island USA' Season 4
Peacock

Deb Chubb & Jesse Bray (Season 4)

Status: Split

Deb and Jesse came in third place at the end of Season 4 and continued their relationship outside of the villa. They dated for four months before splitting up. Deb revealed on her Instagram Story at the time that she and Jesse decided they worked “better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other.”

Olivia Kaiser & Korey Gandey of 'Love Island USA' Season 3
CBS

Olivia Kaiser & Korey Gandey (Season 3)

Status: Split

Olivia and Korey were the winners of Season 3, but their relationship didn’t last outside of the villa. After the finale aired in August 2021, Korey confirmed their split in December.

Kyra Lizama & Will Moncada of 'Love Island USA' Season 3
Instagram

Kyra Lizama & Will Moncada (Season 3)

Status: Split

Kyra and Will came in second place at the end of Season 3. A few months after the season ended, Kyra revealed they had broken up. They later reconciled. Unfortunately, their love just wasn’t meant to last. Kyra and Will broke up again in 2024.

“I don’t know if you guys notice or seen our Instagram but Kyra and I weren’t together anymore. We decided to take different paths in our life and like in any relationship… it can end and it happened to our relationship,” Will wrote on his Instagram Story, according to Meaww.

Shannon St. Clair & Josh Goldstein of 'Love Island USA' Season 3
Instagram

Shannon St. Clair & Josh Goldstein (Season 3)

Status: Split

Shannon and Josh left Season 3 early when his sister suddenly died. A year later, the couple revealed they had split, but they got back together a few months later. In October 2023, Shannon confirmed that she and Josh had broken up again.

Justine Ndiba & Caleb Corprew of 'Love Island USA' Season 2
CBS

Justine Ndiba & Caleb Corprew (Season 2)

Status: Split

Justine and Caleb won Season 2 and became the first Black couple to win in franchise history. But their relationship didn’t win out in the real world. They broke up in January 2021. Justine went on to win Love Island Games with Jack Fowler, but they split several months after the show ended.

Cely Vasquez & Johnny Middlebrooks of 'Love Island USA' Season 2
CBS

Cely Vasquez & Johnny Middlebrooks (Season 2)

Status: Split

Cely and Johnny were the runner-ups of Season 2. They announced their split in January 2021.

“Because you’ve all been such a close part of our relationship, I wanted to share with you that Johnny and I are no longer together,” Cely wrote. “While our relationship has been public from the start, I do ask that you respect this decision and our privacy during this time.”

She continued, “There is no reason to speculate, I am so thankful for our time together, but now it’s simply time for each of us to focus on our personal journey. I hope that you continue to support each of us individually as we move forward, heal and continue to follow our dreams.”

Elizabeth Weber & Zac Mirabelli of Love Island USA Season 1
CBS

Elizabeth Weber & Zac Mirabelli (Season 1)

Status: Split

Elizabeth and Zac were the first-ever winners of Love Island USA and split their $100,000 prize. Despite being united from the very first day of the show, their relationship didn’t make it. They called it quits a few months after the finale. At the time, Zac wrote on his Instagram Story that the “breakup was mutual.”

Ray Gantt & Caro Viehweg of 'Love Island USA' Season 1
CBS

Ray Gantt & Caro Viehweg (Season 1)

Status: Split

Ray and Caro came in third place during the first season. After Love Island USA, they competed on The Amazing Race Season 33. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ray and Caro split up, so they did not return to The Amazing Race.

Alex Stewart & Dylan Curry of 'Love Island USA' Season 1
CBS

Alex Stewart & Dylan Curry (Season 1)

Status: Split

Alex and Dylan came in second place during Season 1 and continued their relationship outside of the villa. However, their romance came to an end in November 2019.

Love Island USA

