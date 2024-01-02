Canceled TV Shows 2024: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

A new year means new shows — and saying goodbye to your favorites.

The 2023-2024 broadcast season is really just getting underway — with season premieres of scripted shows mostly in January, February, and March this year — but we already know more than a handful that will be signing off in the coming months.

Below is the list of all the TV shows we’re saying goodbye to this year.

ABC

Station 19, seven seasons

CBS

Blue Bloods, 14 seasons

Bob Hearts Abishola, five seasons

S.W.A.T., seven seasons

Young Sheldon, seven seasons

The CW

Superman & Lois, four seasons

Disney+

Andor, two seasons

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, three seasons

Disney Channel

Bunk’d, seven seasons

Freeform

Good Trouble, five seasons

FX

What We Do in the Shadows, six seasons

HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm, 12 seasons

My Brilliant Friend, four seasons

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale, six seasons

NBC

La Brea, three seasons

Magnum P.I., five seasons

Netflix

Big Mouth, eight seasons

Cobra Kai, six seasons

Mo, two seasons

Sweet Tooth, three seasons

The Umbrella Academy, four seasons

Vikings: Valhalla, three seasons

You, five seasons

Young Royals, three seasons

Paramount+

SEAL Team, seven seasons

Star Trek: Discovery, five seasons

Paramount Network

Yellowstone, five seasons

Prime Video

Good Omens, three seasons

Starz

Hightown, three seasons

Outlander, eight seasons