Canceled TV Shows 2024: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
A new year means new shows — and saying goodbye to your favorites.
The 2023-2024 broadcast season is really just getting underway — with season premieres of scripted shows mostly in January, February, and March this year — but we already know more than a handful that will be signing off in the coming months.
Below is the list of all the TV shows we’re saying goodbye to this year.
ABC
Station 19, seven seasons
CBS
Blue Bloods, 14 seasons
Bob Hearts Abishola, five seasons
S.W.A.T., seven seasons
Young Sheldon, seven seasons
The CW
Superman & Lois, four seasons
Disney+
Andor, two seasons
Star Wars: The Bad Batch, three seasons
Disney Channel
Bunk’d, seven seasons
Freeform
Good Trouble, five seasons
FX
What We Do in the Shadows, six seasons
HBO
Curb Your Enthusiasm, 12 seasons
My Brilliant Friend, four seasons
Hulu
The Handmaid’s Tale, six seasons
NBC
La Brea, three seasons
Magnum P.I., five seasons
Netflix
Big Mouth, eight seasons
Cobra Kai, six seasons
Mo, two seasons
Sweet Tooth, three seasons
The Umbrella Academy, four seasons
Vikings: Valhalla, three seasons
You, five seasons
Young Royals, three seasons
Paramount+
SEAL Team, seven seasons
Star Trek: Discovery, five seasons
Paramount Network
Yellowstone, five seasons
Prime Video
Good Omens, three seasons
Starz
Hightown, three seasons
Outlander, eight seasons