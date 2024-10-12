Jessica Chastain Reacts to Backlash After Complaining About JetBlue $15 Credit

Jessica Chastain may be one of the biggest stars in the world with an Academy Award and Golden Globe, but deep down she is one of us. That is when it comes to frustrations about flying. However, her grievances had nothing to do with lack or snacks or delays.

The actress, known for roles including The Help and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, posted on X (formerly Twitter) about being offered a $15 credit by JetBlue to make up for the in-flight entertainment system being down.

In a since-deleted (is anything really deleted on social media?) post from Wed. Oct. 9 on X, Chastain wrote, “Thank you @JetBlue for your $15.00 credit. My flight was $1,500 and the credit is 1/100 of the money I paid you.”

The 47-year-old included a screenshot of an email from the airline regarding the credit. She continued, “Strange that I paid that for your flight entertainment system that didn’t work for the duration of my 6hr flight, but I guess it was worth it for this $15 credit.”

In response, the JetBlue account asked the actress to DM them so they can “look into” her issue. She continued the conversation according to the since-deleted post with a response saying, “I understand but I spent $1500 on the flight and so did my husband.” For those keeping score Chastain’s husband is fashion executive Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo. The couple married in 2017 and have two children together.

The actress told JetBlue, “There should be some flight credit or something since I have a TrueBlue account and have been a loyal customer.” No word on what frequent flyer Mosaic tier she may have had.

Regardless, the company responded that it didn’t matter what “flight member status or the amount of money spent on tickets, each customer would receive the same $15 credit.”

The exchange certainly got social media talking. The Challenge and Real World: Brooklyn alum Chet Channon chimed in noting, “I’ve tried thinking about hurricane victims, but the sadness of Jessica Chastain not having in-flight entertainment recently is still too overwhelming.”

Another user added, “The ironic part is you had a screen, that you used to complain, that could have entertained you.”

One related to her frustration, “The same thing happened to me on a flight from NY to SF. The $15 can only be used on a Jet Blue flight within a year. They are cash-strapped and have bad policies. That is why a formerly loyal passenger like me will not be upset when they declare bankruptcy.”

One user thought she had a reason to be angry saying, “You have no idea how much i’m rooting for you here. a broken IFE system for any flight longer than 3 hours is unacceptable – FULL REFUND!”

Another gave some advice suggesting, “No need to do this publicly. You’re still amazing though.”

It doesn’t look like Chastain will be doing any JetBlue ads any time soon. What did you think of Jessica Chastain’s JetBlue frustrations? Let us know in the comments below.