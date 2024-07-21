Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Love Island USA Season 6 finale.]

All the drama has led to this. After plenty of new bombshells entering the villa, the Casa Amor shenanigans, and so many eliminations, four couples have made it to the Love Island USA Season 6 finale: Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, and Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi.

America has voted for the most compatible couple, and the winning pair will walk away with $100,000. So, who have fans crowned the new Love Island USA champions? Follow along as the winners are revealed live.

Ahead of host Ariana Madix announcing the winners, the final four couples leave the villa for romantic dates. Kendall and Nicole are the first couple to head out for some quality one-on-one time. They go parasailing before getting the chance to talk about their relationship.

An emotional Kendall tells Nicole that he’s falling in love with her. He says he knew when he returned from Casa Amor. Nicole doesn’t say “I love you back,” but she does tell Kendall it’s been the “best day.” Awkward.

When they get back to the villa, Kendall tells Kordell and Kenny about dropping the love bomb on Nicole. He’s upset that she didn’t say “I love you” back. Meanwhile, Nicole cries to Serena and JaNa over the situation. “I hope I didn’t hurt him by not saying it back in the moment,” she says.

Leah and Miguel’s date is up next. They are given a 4-wheeler to ride around Fiji before settling down for a romantic picnic with a breathtaking view. “I feel like every day we get closer. We’re always just on the same page, which I think is really rare,” Leah says to Miguel.