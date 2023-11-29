‘Found’ & ‘The Irrational’ Renewed for Second Seasons at NBC

NBC is a fan of its freshman dramas this season (and so are we)!

The network has renewed both Found and The Irrational for Season 2. Both were among the few scripted shows with new episodes in the primetime lineup this fall due to the writers and actors’ strikes. Both have four episodes left of their first seasons. Found will air new episodes on Tuesdays until December 12, then return on January 9, 2024 with the final two episodes of the season. The Irrational‘s remaining episodes for the season will air beginning Monday, January 29.

“These shows are a testament to the incredibly passionate work of our showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll (Found’) and Arika Lisanne Mittman (‘The Irrational’), both of whom have executed their visions flawlessly,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment, in a statement. “A huge thank you to the talented cast, producers and crews for their tireless commitment and dedication, which has clearly paid off with audiences making these series must-see television on both NBC and next day on Peacock.”

The Irrational is the #1 new show this season in total viewers, and Found is the #1 new drama this season in the 18-49 demo. Found and The Irrational are the #1 and #2 broadcast series, respectively, in total viewers this season among Black audiences. They are also NBC’s top digital launches to-date across all major platforms.

Found follows public relations specialist Gabi Moseley (Shanola Hampton, also a producer) and her crisis management team who make sure someone is always looking out for the forgotten missing people. She was one of those forgotten ones, and now, she has her kidnapper, Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), in her basement. The series also stars Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, and Karan Oberoi.

The Irrational, based on best-selling author Dan Ariely’s book Predictably Irrational, follows world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) as he lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries. The cast also includes Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi.

Found, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC

The Irrational, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC