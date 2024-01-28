9 Burning Questions for ‘Found’ Season 2

‘Found’: Sir’s Plan, Trent’s Reaction to Gabi’s Secret & More Season 2 Burning Questions

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir, Brett Dalton as Detective Mark Trent, Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely, and Gabrielle Elise Walsh as Lacey Quinn in 'Found' Season 1
Steve Swisher/NBC; Matt Miller/NBC; Steve Swisher/NBC

Found

Gabi (Shanola Hampton) had no idea what she set in motion by choosing not to kill Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), who had kidnapped her as a teen, when she had Dhan (Karan Oberoi) track him down all those months ago. Instead, as seen throughout the first season of Found, she kept him chained in her basement. But the finale changed all of that.

Sir did manage to escape—and was the one to leave the tip that helped Gabi close a case that had been open all season—but as Gabi realized in the terrifying final moments, after the rest of her team (Gabrielle Walsh’s Lacey, Kelli Williams‘ Margaret, and Arlen Escarpeta’s Zeke) left her upon her confession of what she’d done, he wasn’t as gone as she thought. Rather, he had been the one to poison Lacey’s dog (he had also kidnapped Lacey as a child, for Gabi, which had motivated her escape) and as the finale ended, we saw him hiding out in her apartment.

That set the stage for quite a juicy, thrilling second season (just as we got with the first), and fortunately, the drama was renewed in November 2023. But we still have some time (the 2024-2025 season) until we get those 22(!) episodes. Below, we take a look at our burning questions for when the drama returns (and include the teases we’ve gotten from Hampton and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll).

Found, Season 2, TBA, NBC

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir in the 'Found' Season 1 Finale
Steve Swisher/NBC

What's Sir's plan for Lacey?

Gosselaar has said that he’s not sure if Sir is a killer. Furthermore, if he kills Lacey, he’ll never get what he wants: Gabi in his life. ““I think that he would threaten, but I think that in his mind there is a version of life that he and Gabi live together — not in a romantic way, but that they’re partners and he has her,” Hampton told us. “And if he killed Lacey, he knows that there would be no chance of that ever, ever happening. Would he torture? Would he hurt? But to actually kill? There’s no coming back from that. And I think that that keeps Lacey alive or I think that that would stop him.” Still, we’re very worried about what he might feel like he can do—and how he might just use the fact that he is, as Carroll pointed out, a master manipulator. Lacey’s furious with Gabi right now. The last thing she needs is him as the very real reminder of the secrets the other woman had been keeping from her all this time.

Gabrielle Elise Walsh as Lacey Quinn in the 'Found' Season 1 Finale
Steve Swisher/NBC

How will Lacey react when she's face-to-face with Sir again?

Lacey may not have been in captivity as long as Gabi, but she was still traumatized, as we saw and heard throughout the first season, by the experience. (Just look at all the locks on her door!) If she can channel the anger she’s feeling towards both Sir and Gabi at the moment and control that, she might be in the best place possible to deal with seeing him again. Plus, as Carroll said, “There is more of Gabi in Lacey than I think even Lacey realizes and she’s been on a journey, and I think we’re going to see the culmination of that journey and in a very surprising, shocking way.”

Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely in 'Found' - Season 1, Episode 12
Steve Swisher/NBC

Will Gabi get to Lacey's apartment in time?

Upon realizing the poison in her house was missing and Sir used it on Lacey’s dog, Gabi called her immediately. But after Gabi’s confession, Lacey ignored the call. We’re going to assume Gabi’s next step is going to be to rush over there, but will she get there in time? Might she arrive to find that Sir has taken Lacey somewhere else? Or might Lacey have left on her own and Gabi fears something’s happened that hasn’t?

Gabrielle Elise Walsh as Lacey Quinn, Kelli Williams as Margaret Reed, Karan Oberoi as Dahn Rana, and Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely in the 'Found' Season 1 Finale
Matt Miller/NBC

When will the others forgive Gabi?

What made the finale scene in which Gabi confessed about Sir all the more powerful was we didn’t hear what she told them (though Hampton did have a script with that, as we learned). It took Dhan an entire episode (the penultimate one) to come around. How long will it take the others—Lacey especially, because of her history with Sir? “It’s going to be an uphill battle if [any of them trust her again], because once you’ve broken trust, there is no way to go back from that,” according to Hampton. She thinks Margaret might be the first to. When we asked Williams how her character might react during the season, she’d said she’d “feel betrayed, gutted” and it would take “some definite deep discussions” to rebuild the trust.

Brett Dalton as Detective Mark Trent in 'Found' - Season 1 Episode 8
Matt Miller/NBC

How will Trent react to Gabi's secret?

Right now, Trent (Brett Dalton) is the only one who doesn’t know Gabi’s secret yet, and not only do they work together, but there’s a romantic history (and potential future) there for the two as well. He did pick up on the fact that Gabi talked about Sir in the present tense, but we doubt he then connected the dots to her keeping him in her basement. When Trent does find out about Sir, Hampton expects he will be “broken because the juxtaposition between what he does for a career and what Gabi has done will be hard for him to wrap his mind around,” while Carroll did tease, “We’re going to see what the consequences of that become for someone like Trent. Betrayal is one of the most powerful emotions. We talk about how people can’t change. It is probably, I would argue, one of the strongest emotions that has the ability to change someone’s character.”

Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir in 'Found' Season 1 Episode 11
Steve Swisher/NBC

How will Gabi's basement be used?

It’s such an important set for the series that it has to continue to be part of it, though Sir has escaped and we don’t know if we can imagine Gabi putting him back down there with everyone knowing. So might it be used in a different way in Season 2? “I have no comment,” Carroll laughed when we asked.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir in 'Found' Season 1 Episode 12
Steve Swisher/NBC

How will Sir be part of the present-day storyline?

While there’s still so much ground to cover about the time Teen Gabi was in Sir’s captivity to give us plenty with Gosselaar in flashbacks, clearly he has to be part of the present-day storyline as well. Will he be on the run, sending in tips to continue that dynamic with Gabi (reluctantly, on her part)? Will he be in prison? Will he be MIA with or without Lacey for part of it? With 22 episodes, there are plenty of avenues to go down.

Kelli Williams as Margaret Reed in the 'Found' Season 1 Finale
Steve Swisher/NBC

Will Margaret find her son?

Each person at Mosley & Associates has a past trauma they’re working to heal from with their work finding the missing. For Margaret, it’s her son, and it was that loss that prompts her to spend every night at the bus station where she last saw him. (She has been going to therapy to try to work past her guilt.) At one point in Season 1, she even thought there might be a lead when someone took a tab off her flier (that wasn’t the case). But is her son still alive? Will she get a real lead either way in Season 2?

A'Zaria Carter as Teen Gabi in 'Found' Season 1 Episode 7
Steve Swisher/NBC

Will Teen Gabi and Adult Gabi share a scene?

Imagine how great that scene would be, whether it’s a dream or a hallucination or whatever, considering the fantastic work by both A’Zaria Carter and Hampton throughout Season 1. “It is a dream because A’Zaria Carter and Shanola Hampton are just two unbelievable powerful forces, and I would love nothing more than to see them have to battle a scene out together. They are just two actresses that are at the top of their game,” Carroll raved when we brought up the possibility to her.

And Hampton would love for that to happen as well. “From your mouth to God’s ears to be able to do a scene with A’Zaria. She’s just such a beast. She’s so good. If there was a way to make that happen, would I love that,” she shared. (She also thinks that her version could use some advice from the teen one, rather than vice versa.)

Found (2023)

Kelli Williams

Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Shanola Hampton

