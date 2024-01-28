9 Burning Questions for ‘Found’ Season 2

Gabi (Shanola Hampton) had no idea what she set in motion by choosing not to kill Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), who had kidnapped her as a teen, when she had Dhan (Karan Oberoi) track him down all those months ago. Instead, as seen throughout the first season of Found, she kept him chained in her basement. But the finale changed all of that.

Sir did manage to escape—and was the one to leave the tip that helped Gabi close a case that had been open all season—but as Gabi realized in the terrifying final moments, after the rest of her team (Gabrielle Walsh’s Lacey, Kelli Williams‘ Margaret, and Arlen Escarpeta’s Zeke) left her upon her confession of what she’d done, he wasn’t as gone as she thought. Rather, he had been the one to poison Lacey’s dog (he had also kidnapped Lacey as a child, for Gabi, which had motivated her escape) and as the finale ended, we saw him hiding out in her apartment.

That set the stage for quite a juicy, thrilling second season (just as we got with the first), and fortunately, the drama was renewed in November 2023. But we still have some time (the 2024-2025 season) until we get those 22(!) episodes. Below, we take a look at our burning questions for when the drama returns (and include the teases we’ve gotten from Hampton and executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll).

Found, Season 2, TBA, NBC