Ranking the Likelihood of ‘Found,’ ‘S.W.A.T.’ & More 2025 Canceled Shows Being Saved

Found, Night Court and S.W.A.T.
With finale season in full swing, the fates of (most of) our favorite shows has been revealed. Unfortunately, not every series got the renewal greenlight for the 2025-2026 season. While some shows, like The Conners and The Handmaid’s Tale, went into their final seasons knowing that it was the end, others didn’t find out until the last minute.

However, that doesn’t always mean it’s the end of the road. With so many streaming options out there these days, there’s always the possibility of getting picked up by another outlet. For fans of shows that ended on cliffhangers before getting canceled, this is, of course, the ultimate goal.

So, is there any chance that some of the 2025 canceled shows could have a comeback? Scroll down to find out whether there’s a possible future for your favorites, and let us know in the comments section below which shows you want to see get another shot!

Sex Lives of College Girls
12. The Sex Lives of College Girls

Unfortunately, there’s very little hope that The Sex Lives of College Girls will be saved for a Season 4. The show was already being shopped around for a new home, but did not find one.

“We were very much hoping to find a new home for that one, and I think we’ve now come to the end of the road, which is disappointing, because it’s a show that we really love,” Warner Bros. exec Channing Dungey told Deadline. “I’m so proud of the three seasons that we did at Max, but I don’t think there’s going to be more of College Girls.”

Rob Lowe (R) in the “Impact” episode of 9-1-1 LONE STAR
11. 9-1-1: Lone Star

Okay, 9-1-1: Lone Star itself is not getting saved, but the 9-1-1 universe lives on. The flagship show, along with new spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville, are both part of ABC’s fall 2025 lineup.

Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase and Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Premiere
10. FBI: Most Wanted

FBI: Most Wanted had a good, six-season run, so the odds are very unlikely that it will be saved. However, there’s always the flagship FBI show for cast members to pop up on!

Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley
9. FBI: International

For the same reasons as above (although FBI: International only had four seasons), we’re not too confident in this one being restored. But, again, there’s always crossover possibilities!

Marlon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. in 'Poppa's House'
8. Poppa's House

Unfortunately, Poppa’s House didn’t get quite the buzz it expected to, and only lasted one season, but with the Wayans’ name behind it, there’s always a chance … right?

Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer
7. The Irrational

The Irrational was canceled after just two seasons at NBC. However, Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, and executive producer Arika Lisanne Mittman told TV Insider that writers were already preparing “more intriguing mysteries” for a third season.

Brice Gonzalez as Chance, Matt Shively as Quinten, Mayan Lopez as Mayan, Selenis Leyva as Rosie, George Lopez as George on Lopez v Lopez
6. Lopez vs. Lopez

Lopez vs. Lopez had respectable ratings, and stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez were very upset to see it come to an end. Seems like the perfect time for George to hit up some of his contacts to get this one saved!

Stephen Amell as Ted Black, Maggie Grace as Amanda Stevens on Suits LA
5. Suits LA

Despite Suits’ streaming resurgence on Netflix in 2023 Suits LA only lasted for one season on NBC. While there has been no indication that the spinoff will be saved, perhaps it would be more popular on a streamer over the broadcast channel?!

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall and Tory Kittles as Detective Marcus Dante — 'The Equalizer' Series Finale
4. The Equalizer

Before The Equalizer was canceled ahead of its Season 5 finale, there were reportedly plans in plaqce to wrap up the series after a 13-episode sixth season, according to Deadline. With Queen Latifah also reportedly agreeing to salary concessions to save the show, it can’t possibly be asking for much to save the crime drama for a short final season, right!?

Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, Simon Helberg as Spencer in Night Court
3. Night Court

Season 3 of Night Court ended on the ultimate cliffhanger and a “To Be Continued…” title card, so fans are very much desperate for more. There’s always the possibility of Peacock picking up canceled NBC shows, so this one could potentially have a new home.

Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely on Found
2. Found

Found was canceled ahead of the Season 2 finale, but it reportedly could get saved. Variety reported that Warner Bros. Television plans to shop the procedural drama to other outlets, while Deadline speculated that it’s being put on the market.

Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson — 'S.W.A.T.' Season 8 Premiere
1. S.W.A.T.

After eight seasons, S.W.A.T. was canceled in March 2025 ahead of its finale. However, the show has been saved twice in the past, and star Shemar Moore has been open about his hopes that it’ll get saved or picked up by another network or streamer.

