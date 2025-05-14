With finale season in full swing, the fates of (most of) our favorite shows has been revealed. Unfortunately, not every series got the renewal greenlight for the 2025-2026 season. While some shows, like The Conners and The Handmaid’s Tale, went into their final seasons knowing that it was the end, others didn’t find out until the last minute.

However, that doesn’t always mean it’s the end of the road. With so many streaming options out there these days, there’s always the possibility of getting picked up by another outlet. For fans of shows that ended on cliffhangers before getting canceled, this is, of course, the ultimate goal.

So, is there any chance that some of the 2025 canceled shows could have a comeback? Scroll down to find out whether there’s a possible future for your favorites, and let us know in the comments section below which shows you want to see get another shot!