James Patterson‘s most popular fictional figure is getting another screen adaptation in Cross, and from the looks of the first trailer, this Amazon Prime Video original is going to be a doozy. The streamer also renewed the series for a second season.

Cross stars Aldis Hodge as the titular detective — a character previously portrayed by Morgan Freeman in Kiss the Girls and Along Came a Spider and Tyler Perry in 2012’s Alex Cross and featured in dozens of other non-adapted novels.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

Who stars in Cross?

The first season cast includes, in addition to Hodge, New Amsterdam‘s Ryan Eggold and Shadowhunters‘ Isaiah Mustafa. Johnny Ray Gill, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Jennifer Wigmore, and Eloise Mumford also feature. Ben Watkins is showrunner and executive producer.

Season 2 will see the addition of actors Matthew Lillard, Wes Chatham, and Jeanine Mason. Gill will be upped to a series regular role for the second bow. Jim Dunn and Sam Ernst will become co-showrunners for Season 2.

What is Cross about?

The series centers on the central detective in Patterson’s bestselling novels, a detective and forensic psychologist with the unique ability to dig into the psyche of killers and victims in order to solve murder mysteries.

The series is described as a “complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller,” following a character who is “brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions.” He is also deeply impacted by the death of his wife, as the description teases, “A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.”

When will Cross premiere?

According to a press release provided to TV Insider, Cross will premiere “later this year.” An exact premiere date has not been announced by the streamer.

Is there a Cross trailer?

A full trailer has not been revealed by Amazon yet, but the streamer did reveal the above-embedded teaser video that shows Alex Cross in action as he taunts a suspect in his custody by promising, “Oh I’m definitely living rent-free [in your head].”