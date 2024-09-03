Aldis Hodge takes on D.C. detective Alex Cross in the first TV series based on James Patterson’s best-selling thrillers.

Over the span of 31 years’ worth of James Patterson‘s Alex Cross book series, starting with 1993’s Along Came a Spider, the novels have gotten three mediocre movie adaptations, starring Morgan Freeman twice and later Tyler Perry. Now Prime Video will be streaming their version, a new fast-paced and intense series about the talented cop, and Patterson, an executive producer on Cross, is very pleased with the result. So much so, that a second season has almost finished shooting in Toronto.

Aldis Hodge (Leverage: Redemption, City on a Hill) plays the compassionate and driven title character who is not only a decorated detective but also a brilliant forensic psychologist. Just the right combination to track down and neutralize evil doers like the serial killer that dominates Cross’ first season.

TV Insider talked to Hodge about his character and what fans can expect.

How does this TV series differ from the past three movie adaptations?

Aldis Hodge: I would say there is no comparison; it stands on its own. [Showrunner] Ben Watkins was able to make something completely unique.

Is the series based on one of the Alex Cross novels?

No. It is based on the foundation of Alex Cross, but Ben takes the bone structure of that world and fills it up with a beautiful story.

For those who haven’t read Patterson’s books or seen the movies, what distinguishes Alex Cross?

What distinguishes Cross is that his forensic psychologist background is his superpower, along with his intellect. He knows what makes people tick and he gets into the psyche of these criminals. Once he gets his mark, he starts hunting and always gets his prey. The show truly is a psychological thriller, in which we can get to understand the psychosis of these people.

Does he have a weakness?

His innate nature is to protect people. That drives much of his behavior, his motivations, and what goes through this season. If he has a weakness, it’s his family, especially his children. They’re the chink in his armor. But aside from that, it’s tough to get at him.

Speaking of family, the series opens with the murder of Alex’s wife Maria at a restaurant they’re dining at, then immediately jumps a year. Is Alex still looking for his wife’s killer at this point?

He is absolutely looking for his wife’s killer and we explore that through the season. The greatest failure of his life is the fact that he was not able to protect his wife. It affects every facet of his life, it’s what motivates him. You get to see what love means to him after his loss.

Cross was about to finally take compassionate leave to help take care of his two children, but the police brass wanted him on a case. Why?

He wanted to take some time away, but instead, he gets pulled into a very serious and sinister case with a new serial killer moving narcotics and they need him to handle it.

Is that connected to the politically sensitive case in the season premiere of a dead community activist who the police want to believe overdosed?

All I can say is that the death is tied to a string of murders committed by the serial killer.

What can you reveal about the serial killer?

Without saying too much, he is definitely a formidable opponent for Cross. He has a very specific and unique ambition that drives what he does and why he does it.

Is this intelligent killer the toughest case of his career?

He is one of the toughest for sure.

Does the search for the psychopath take up the entire season? Are there other crimes for Cross to solve as well?

We’ll treat the season as if it’s a book with a primary storyline. But there are other stories that establish the journeys of the characters.

Can you talk about some of those characters?

Like in the books, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa) is his best friend and brother-in-arms. He’s the guy who can course-correct Cross when he veers off the rails, going a little too deep into his mania. His grandmother known as Nana Mama (Juanita Jennings) raised him because his parents died young. Now she’s helping raise his children Damon (Caleb Elijah) and Jannie (Melody Hurd). Cross actually has a whole community in D.C. That’s something that I really enjoy. He patrols the neighborhood where he grew up and we get to show the kind of people who live there. Outside of the neighborhood, there’s also a character named Ed Ramsey (Ryan Eggold) a respected philanthropist who moves smoothly through the world of power, politics, and money.

There are more than a few cold-blooded characters in the series that we can’t talk about yet.

True. Cross can’t get too comfortable because there are many people that can’t be trusted. Cross and the audience should definitely keep their eyes open!

Cross, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 14, Prime Video