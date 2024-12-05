Ryan Seacrest’s Real Height Revealed as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Gets ‘Short Shamed’

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Ryan Seacrest‘s fans have come to his defense after some Wheel of Fortune viewers have shamed him for being “short.”

The latest debate started when a user on the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum posted a thread, writing, “I know Ryan is not a giant but come on… He could definitely use some heels in this episode. Literally every single contestant was at least an inch or two taller than he is.”

“Pat [Sajak] wasn’t exactly a basketball player himself but I never noticed such a starked [sic] difference like today,” the user continued.

While some agreed with the poster, with a couple of fans saying “I noticed it too,” others jumped in to defend Seacrest, with one Reddit commenter asking, “Why is this an issue?”

“Why short shame?” said another.

Another added, “People find the weirdest reasons to hate on Ryan…. I guess that means he’s doing a good job if this is the complaint you have.”

“I thought Pat would stand on something to make him at least as tall as most of the contestants. Today when I noticed Ryan was shorter than all of them, I interpreted that as he didn’t feel a need to make himself taller,” wrote one fan.

“Let’s not body shame. He’s personable, nice to contestants and keeps the show moving at a good pace. If you don’t like him, watch something else,” added another.

The American Idol host previously measured himself on a 2020 episode of his On Air With Ryan Seacrest podcast after Google incorrectly listed his height as 5′ 7″.

“They say on Google, [I’m] 5′ 7″. Well, I’m not. That’s not accurate. Can you call Google and tell them I’m 5’8-1/2′?” Seacrest joked before taking out a tape measure and proving he was, in fact, 5′ 8”.

Seacrest’s predecessor, Sajak, also battled with height perceptions while hosting Wheel, despite standing at 5′ 10″. Sajak often appeared shorter than he was because his co-host, Vanna White, who is 5′ 6″, usually wore high heels on the show.

It’s obvious that Seacrest doesn’t take the criticisms to heart and has made plenty of quips about his height over the years. In a 2023 TikTok video, Seacrest unboxed a new hairbrush, captioning the post, “Let’s be honest, anything that adds more height is a self-care essential.”

His current Instagram bio also reads, “Taller in person.”