In Jay Hayden’s recent series Station 19, he played devoted and well-liked Seattle firefighter Travis Montgomery. He’s once again portraying a first responder, this time in an FBI: International arc as Federal Agent Tyler Booth, “one of [Supervisory Special Agent] Wes Mitchell’s [Jesse Lee Soffer] best friends,” reveals showrunner Matt Olmstead.

We’ll see how the rest of the Fly Team will take to the new guy when he arrives from the States seeking help with a difficult—and dangerous—case. Below, TV Insider got a preview from Hayden.

Booth is based in the U.S. Why is he in Hungary?

Jay Hayden: He’s there for someone on the FBI’s Most Wanted List that he’s been pursuing for a frustratingly long time and he’s finally got a break in the case. The bad guy, Ed Haskins [Will Janowitz], is in Russia and the team can’t get him out because he’s protected. He’s going to try to lure him using his ex-wife Kelsey [Erin Way]. He knows that the Fly Team is in Budapest and he hopes Wes, his old friend, will help him.

According to showrunner Matt Olmstead, the fugitive in question on the show is an American ex-cop who defected to Russia and launched a disinformation campaign. The case seems to follow that of a real-life American ex-deputy sheriff who did the same thing. Is that true?

Yes. It is loosely based on the real story of an American man who not only went to Russia and spread disinformation on the internet but also released personal information of police officers and other law enforcement agents and revealed their secret identities. Releasing that into the internet ether and letting people run with it in extremely violent or negative ways was very damaging. On the show, Tyler feels like this guy is a must-get, and whatever it takes is whatever it takes. Enter the Fly Team.

That’s some bad guy!

He is a bad guy, and Tyler understands the only chink in his armor is this former wife. It’s the space where he feels a little weak, so she is the only way in.

What can you share about Agent Tyler Booth?

He’s worked with Wes Mitchell previously to Wes’s coming over to the Fly Team. They got involved in some dark dealings back then and now they’re brought back to together again. There’s a very interesting difference in character.

According to Olmstead, Booth has “a no-holds barred kind of attitude that sometimes appeals to Wes Mitchell’s worst instincts.” Should we expect some backsliding?

Yeah, I don’t think you would classify Tyler Booth as a goody-two-shoes. I’m not sure if everyone on the Fly Team will get along with him; he doesn’t do everything by the book. He’s more concerned about getting the job done. I do think it will be fun to watch him interact, not only with Wes, but the team’s other members.

No immediate allies on the team?

No! That’s definitely correct.

Does Wes have your back?

They had each other’s backs when they used to work cases together in the States and we come into this story wondering that as well. Will they have each other’s backs?

Is undercover work involved in the op?

Some people are going undercover. Booth will use every resource he’s got including people—unfortunately—sometimes.

Does Haskin’s ex willingly participate in the operation?

She’s being held by the FBI, and by not helping them, she’s almost covering for him, so they’re going to pressure her because she’s been involved with Haskins for so long. The story really starts as there is another death caused by Haskins, and Booth tells her: “Enough is enough; you need to help or you’re going down for this.”

Just how ruthless is Booth in his search for justice?

When Tyler thinks that a mission must be completed, he can get very ruthless.

Can you speak to maybe Tyler and Wes going undercover in Russia?

All I can say is we definitely work very closely together on the case for better or worse.

Are you involved in the December 17 midseason finale story?

I am still involved in the next case, very much so.

What is that case?

When the Big Bad Greg Csonka [Beau Knapp] comes back, the team goes after him and he shoots Vo [Vinessa Vidotto]! Then things get very personal. Wes really is caught between doing the right thing by the book and kind of going towards the revenge route.

Wow. Wes could already could feel vengeful because that baddie killed Mike, his former partner.

That’s exactly right. So when the killer resurfaces and shoots Vo, it might be time for the gloves to come off, especially when he may not have best advice around him.

Why is Tyler sticking around with Wes and his people?

He’s on temporary placement on the Fly Team; he’s been trying to make [the governmental rank] GS-14 for a long time, which is what Wes has achieved. He’s had some negative things happen in his career when they were partners and maybe being on the team will help him get there—or not.

Is it a two-episode gig for you?

It is not. I’m there for more.

Were you a fan of FBI: International? How did the role come about?

I’ve been a fan of the Dick Wolf world for a long time. I just belonged to a different world for the last decade. Jesse has been a very good friend of mine for years, and we’ve tried to work together forever. So we sat down and this seemed like a good fit, and here I am! You know, you never think it’s going to work out in this town because schedules don’t mix and there’s not a role for you, or whatever. But you always wish you could work on sets with your friends. It rarely ever happens, so I feel so fortunate, and it’s been such a blast working with a buddy.

Have you found any similarities between firefighter Montgomery and Agent Booth?

There is a similar sense of sarcasm in both of them. [Laughs] There is a little bit of that. But they’re both so highly motivated in different ways, in coming in at different angles in this life, I believe the audience will think Tyler’s just a much different character.

Do you miss playing Travis Montgomery? If so, why?

I think I’ll always miss it, yeah. I’ll miss going to work and seeing Barrett Doss’s face every day. [Doss played Montgomery’s best friend, fellow firefighter Victoria Hughes.]

What was your favorite storyline or scene from that show?

There were so many. But the one that’s sticking out right now is our last scene in the airport in the series finale because we really got to finish the show, finish our story, and it was just so great personally to be able to be in my last scene with Barrett. Montgomery tells her that he loves her and that her life is wherever hers is. That was special to me and, I think, to her. I’m going to find a way to work with Barrett again, I don’t care what it takes.

You two had a real chemistry; Montgomery was like Hughes’ husband without the sex.

Thank you! That’s exactly right.

Would you like to work again with [longtime girlfriend) Jaina Lee Ortiz? (She played Capt. Andy Herrera.)

Of course! I would love to work with her. I can’t wait to see what she does next. I’m honestly so excited to see what everybody’s going to do!

Finally, what can you say about your experience in Budapest on International, so far?

The crew and the cast are so wonderful. It’s really fun to see how committed and dedicated this cast is, like they analyze each case and make sure it makes sense in everything we do. That goes a long way because the viewer wants to feel this is a smart case and that these are supersmart people chasing these criminals. Plus the cast works their butts off. It’s been very inspiring.

