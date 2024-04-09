Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

It’s time to fight for your woman, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton)! Polin’s season is upon us, and Bridgerton Season 3 is throwing in a twist with the introduction of a new suitor for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

On April 9, Netflix released a brand-new video of Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) with Penelope. The dashing Lord Debling is ever-so polite as he nods at Penelope, who curtsies before him. “Will this wallflower’s moment in the sunshine be enough to let her bloom? One can certainly hope,” the caption read.

Shortly after the promo was released on Bridgerton’s official Instagram page, Newton took to the comments to reveal how he really feels about Penelope’s new man. “Fuming,” he wrote. Phillips responded “hold my beer” to Newton, along with a winking face emoji. Phillips also commented with a man his raising hand emoji. We’ve got another contender for Penelope’s hand!

Bridgerton fans in the comments loved seeing this love triangle blossom before their eyes. “MORE SUITORS I want Collin [sic] suffering from jealousy,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Colin is setting his biscuits down and ready to fight.”

Ykw, I kinda feel like Debling is such a chill guy and then there's Colin silently fuming on the sidelines ready to jump him any minute. pic.twitter.com/HwMEqxcdBA — 🪞✨𝒘 𝒂 𝒇 𝒇 𝒍 𝒆 𝒔✨️🪞 #BridgertonS3 (@aratakiwaffles) April 9, 2024

The third season is based on the fourth novel in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. The book explores Penelope and Colin’s love story as they go from friends to soulmates.

Netflix has already been teasing a very steamy Season 3. From the promo that hinted at a mirror scene alluded to in the book to Coughlan’s nod to Penelope and Colin’s uber-sexy carriage moment, Polin fans will not be disappointed.

In a recent interview, Coughlan told ITV’s This Morning that Penelope and Colin’s steamy scenes in Season 3 were “quite liberating and quite fun to do.” She added, “Luke and I actually had a lot of say in what we wanted to do, and we kind of had ideas about how we wanted things to play out which was great cause we really felt like we were in control.”

How do you feel about the introduction of a new suitor for Penelope in Season 3? Let us know in the comments below.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, 2024, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, 2024, Netflix