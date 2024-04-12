[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for S.W.A.T. Season 7 Episode 8 “Family Man.”]

It looks like Deacon (Jay Harrington) has made his mind up about his future with S.W.A.T. after the Luca’s (Kenny Johnson) shooting and subsequent retirement left him questioning things. And while he had been waiting to talk to anyone except for Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit), he and Hondo (Shemar Moore) do have the conversation they probably should have had sooner in the latest episode.

It’s all because Deacon’s wife Annie (Bre Blair) spilled to Hondo’s wife Nichelle (Rochelle Aytes) about the plans. Just as Hondo’s lamenting the loss of the “core” group—while looking at a photo from back when Chris (Lina Esco, who exited in Season 5) was still on the team—Nichelle reveals that it really could be “the end of an era” if Deacon does retire, too. At first, Hondo doesn’t think it’s true, since Deacon hasn’t talked to him, but when he confronts him at work, he realizes he is planning to leave.

“It’s complicated. It’s something that Annie and I talked about before Luca got shot,” Deacon shares. “I know this is bad timing, but I wanted to honor my promise to Annie, and then with the uncertainty of Luca’s recovery, I put off saying something.” But as Hondo reminds him, “we are a family.”

Deacon just “didn’t want to burden you with losing another team member,” he explains. “I hate thinking I’ve created another problem for you to have to solve.” But since he’s not planning to stay, Hondo points out, “it’s something I still gotta deal with.”

After the case is wrapped—Deacon’s taken hostage at one point, but Hondo’s able to get a message through to him he knows he’ll understand to help them on the outside—the two do talk again, after Hicks talks to Deacon about people who always put everyone else first, something “you can’t do forever” because “it’ll eat you up from the inside.”

Deacon apologize to Hondo because he didn’t want him to hear from anyone else that he was retiring. But “that’s not what had me thrown,” Hondo says. “You were on this team when I joined. I don’t know what 20 Squad looks like without you on it.” For Deacon, “S.W.A.T. has been the priority in my life for a long time. It’s time to make a change.” He’s giving his formal notice, sticking around for a few weeks to help with the transition. Hondo doesn’t say anything after that, but when he goes home to Nichelle, he’s clearly upset. The episode ends on the photo of the old team.

But remember, this was planned to be the final season. CBS renewed it for an eighth season just one day before this episode aired, so it’s entirely possible that Deacon ends up changing his mind. Because let’s face it: Just like Hondo, we can’t imagine 20 Squad without Deacon.

S.W.A.T., Fridays, 8/7c, CBS