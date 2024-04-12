Duck Dynasty became a global phenomenon when the reality series premiered in 2012. The Robertson family was catapulted to stardom as millions of viewers followed the famous duck hunters and their personal lives in the heart of Louisiana.

The A&E series ran for 11 seasons until 2017. The Duck Dynasty fandom remains strong to this day, and many have wondered about a possible revival. Willie Robertson opened up about why a Duck Dynasty revival is not in the cards.

“We are looking into some different TV ideas,” Robertson told TV Insider while promoting The Blind. “But to recapture what we did before is really not gonna happen. Sadly, everyone’s gotten older, and we’re all in different places now. Our cast has expanded drastically. I have seven grandkids now, so we’ve got some ideas.”

Even though a Duck Dynasty revival is off the table, the Robertsons aren’t retreating from the spotlight. Robertson and his wife, Korie Robertson, recently produced The Blind, a film inspired by Phil and Kay Robertson’s love story. The film is now available to stream exclusively on Great American Pure Flix.

Robertson revealed he’s open to telling more stories about his larger-than-life family in the future. “I mean, we’re looking at a lot of different movies right now,” Robertson said. “But, sure. I mean, I would love to show a movie about more [of Phil and Kay’s story] once it got better.”

He added, “I’ve got several different movies. I just met about all of them. We got some interesting ones… Everything will be positive, I think, in a way, but all kinds of fun stuff.”

Robertson’s schedule is jam-packed at the moment. In addition to working on new TV and movie projects, Robertson is the CEO of Duck Commander, the company his father founded. Robertson also has a new book coming out on May 14: Gospeler: Turning Darkness Into Light One Conversation at a Time.

All 11 seasons of Duck Dynasty are available to watch now on AETV.com.