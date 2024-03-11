‘Bridgerton’: 5 Ways Season 3 Will Be Different From the Book

[Beware: The following contains spoilers from the book Romancing Mister Bridgerton.]

Dear Readers, Lady Whistledown will soon be back to work on her gossip column, but for book enthusiasts familiar with the original Ton depicted in Julia Quinn’s novels, there will be a few changes in store from Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the book which chronicles the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Whether you’ve read Quinn’s books or not, there are a few big changes that all viewers will want to be made aware of before the show’s return to Netflix this spring. Although we have yet to see a trailer or any additional footage beyond two recently released clips, there’s still plenty to reference from Season 3’s available images and Season 2’s finale reveals. Scroll down for a more in-depth look into the biggest differences between the book and what’s expected for Season 3.

Eloise Knows Penelope’s Secret

One of the biggest reveals in Season 2’s finale was Eloise (Claudia Jessie) uncovering her friend’s secret double life as the Ton’s biggest gossip columnist, leading to a fallout that is surely going to continue when Season 3 picks back up. At this point in Quinn’s books, no one knows Penelope’s secret, let alone her best friend. In fact, Colin is the first Bridgerton to find out in the books, leading us to wonder if he’ll also uncover the secret for himself in Season 3.

Considering Penelope’s identity as Lady Whistledown plays a bigger role in Romancing Mister Bridgerton‘s overall storyline, it would make sense to include that reveal, but it could potentially remove the narrator framing of Julie Andrews voicing the gossip paper that fans have come to enjoy over the seasons.

The Show Picks Up Where Things Left Off

One big change from the book is that there’s not as big of a time jump or push into the future. As teased by the Season 3 logline, Penelope will attempt to make an impression on the marriage mart in the latest social season, but her lack of confidence minimizes her prospects. Meanwhile, Colin will walk back into the mix fresh off his summer travels with a new sense of swagger.

In the books, Penelope and Colin’s story is the fourth installment in the series, not the third, which follows Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) romance. Considering the switch-up in the timeline, certain elements of the book’s characters are non-existent in the series—mainly the fact that Penelope and Colin aren’t nearly as old onscreen as they are in the books.

In Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Penelope is truly a spinster at the age of 28. Whereas in the show, she’s only on her third season out in the marriage mart. How that will play into Season 3 will remain to be seen, but fans did get a little taste of Penelope’s opinion of herself as she labeled herself a “spinster” during an intense conversation with Colin.

New Characters

As previously announced, Season 3 will see the addition of a few new faces and characters including Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson, Sam Phillips as Lord Debling, and James Phoon as Harry Dankworth. While details on their roles have remained minimal, we do know that Lord Debling will be one of Penelope’s potential Season 3 suitors. Considering he didn’t exist in the books, viewers will have to stay tuned to see how he impacts Penelope and Colin’s relationship trajectory.

Meanwhile, Harry Dankworth hasn’t been identified for his role within the Featherington family, but it appears he’s tied to Penelope’s sister Prudence (Bessie Carter) if a group photo is any indication. And we’re still waiting on our first look at Marcus, who is described as “a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton — and the ire of others.”

More Mondrich Airtime

It seems like Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe) and his family are preparing to have a more substantial role in the season’s storyline based on comments made during a recent Netflix livestream and Season 3 imagery. Will wasn’t a character in Quinn’s books, making any airtime a new experience for viewers and book readers alike.

Daphne’s Absence

It’s already been revealed by Phoebe Dynevor that she will not appear as Daphne in the third season. The Season 1 lead remains a present and active member of the Bridgerton family, offering advice to Colin in the books, particularly in Romancing Mister Bridgerton. How will the show make up for her absence? Fans will have to wait and see.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, 2024, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, 2024, Netflix