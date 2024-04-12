The future of Law & Order: Organized Crime is still up in the air, but according to some new trade reporting, the NBC procedural might not be facing cancellation; rather, it might instead move to the network’s streaming sister Peacock.

Deadline reports that the Dick Wolf show, which has an edgier style than its franchise fellows, Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, might be a better fit over at Peacock, where viewership has been better than on broadcast. The site reports there are active discussions about renewing the show for Season 5 and migrating it to streaming-only as a Peacock original. It’d mark the first Wolf show to be exclusive to Peacock, but it would not be the first Law & Order spinoff to move from NBC to another network (see also: Law & Order: Criminal Intent to USA Network).

The status of Law & Order: OC has been in question ever since NBC issued its first batch of renewals in late March, giving both Law & Order and SVU the go-ahead and leaving the Christopher Meloni-led spinoff in limbo.

OC, which is currently airing its fourth season, premiered in 2021, with Meloni returning to his beloved role as Elliott Stabler for the first time in years, following his Season 12 exit from SVU.

A migration to Peacock might have its upsides, of course; since the streamer is not subject to the same content restrictions as broadcast shows are, the series would be freer to dig into even grittier territory befitting of its tone.

Elsewhere, Deadline reports that NBC is likely to renew Night Court, while Lopez vs Lopez and Extended Family are still up in the air.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC