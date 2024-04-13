These Movies-Only Actors Need to Join Prestige TV Already

Ryan Gosling, Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie
Ryan Gosling’s latest project is The Fall Guy, an action film based on the ‘80s television series of the same name. But why can’t Gosling just do TV? The Oscar nominee is one of the movie stars listed below, none of whom have crossed over to the small screen since hitting the big time, much as we’d like them to.

And what’s the hold-up? After all, in the era of Prestige TV, there’s no longer a bias that television is a lesser art form than film. Jodie Foster is doing television, Julie Roberts is, Harrison Ford is, Meryl Streep is… and if we had our druthers, these actors would be next.

Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling

Don’t you think the television business could use a dose of Kenergy?

Other than occasionally hosting SNL, this Barbie actor hasn’t starred on a TV show since the 1998’s Young Hercules, a spinoff of the syndicated adventure show Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.

However, TV is where he got his start as a young (but memorable) part of the Mickey Mouse Club. Come back, Gos!

Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock

Bullock also hasn’t starred on a TV show since her 20s, when she played NBC’s Working Girl in 1990.

We’d propose a series titled Ocean’s 9, a small-screen adaptation of Ocean’s 8, with Bullock reprising the role of heist mastermind Debbie Ocean.

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio

DiCaprio has come a long way since he played Luke Brower in Growing Pains — he has gotten one Oscar trophy and seven other nominations, for example. But that’s all for movies, and shouldn’t he start flexing for the small screen, too?

We could totally see him and longtime collaborator Martin Scorsese team up for a prestige TV project. After all, Scorsese

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie

Jolie has shown off her action chops in Gone in 60 Seconds, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and the Tomb Raider series on the big screen.

Why not cast her in an action-packed television series and bring that talent to the small screen?

Or, if she wants to show off her considerable drama skills, maybe a nice, meaningful miniseries would do?

Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek

Hayek, who joined Jolie in 2021’s Eternals and stars in Jolie’s upcoming film Without Blood, is another actor we’d love to see on TV.

After her Oscar-nominated turn in Frida, perhaps she could play another pop-culture hero in a biopic miniseries.

Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington

Washington got his big break starring on the NBC hospital drama St. Elsewhere before becoming an Academy Award darling.

He’s already shown openness to television — remember when he directed Grey’s? — so perhaps another TV role isn’t far off. (Fingers crossed.

Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise

Cruise was reportedly dead set against a Mission: Impossible television series — one other than the 1960s version, that is.

But after the seventh film in the film franchise underperformed at the box office, maybe it’s time for him to reconsider his stance and bring Ethan Hunt’s espionage to TV..

Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie

Robbie starred on the ABC period drama Pan Am in the early 2010s before her career took off.

Now she’s an A-list star and producer wknown for Barbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and the Suicide Squad movies. Getting her back to television might be a tall order, but we have hope.

Will Smith
Will Smith

Speaking of Suicide Squad actors, Smith hasn’t starred in a TV show since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air… but he could probably use a bit of career rehabilitation these days.

His biopic work has ranked among his best in the world of film, so perhaps he could find a historical figure to play on TV.

