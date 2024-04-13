These Movies-Only Actors Need to Join Prestige TV Already

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Don’t you think the television business could use a dose of Kenergy?

Other than occasionally hosting SNL, this Barbie actor hasn’t starred on a TV show since the 1998’s Young Hercules, a spinoff of the syndicated adventure show Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.

However, TV is where he got his start as a young (but memorable) part of the Mickey Mouse Club. Come back, Gos!