Nicola Coughlan served up a steamy Polin tease for fans of Bridgerton during her recent appearance on ITV’s This Morning where she was promoting her upcoming Tubi series Big Mood along with Netflix‘s Shondaland megahit.

Sitting down with hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, Coughlan discussed her shows and recent work in the blockbuster hit Barbie for the March 28 appearance, and Shephard and Deeley couldn’t let her go without addressing Season 3’s upcoming steamy scenes. As Shephard points out Bridgerton‘s penchant for raising the saucy bar, Coughlan joked, “I think we’ve won the sauciness battle,” regarding her and costar Luke Newton‘s onscreen romance as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Affectionately known as Polin, the characters will take center stage as Bridgerton‘s latest love story in a friends-to-lovers arc (cue the squeals of delight!)

Despite the excitement, when it came to approaching those sexier scenes in Season 3, Coughlan admitted, “It’s really nerve-wracking, but thankfully I’ve known Luke for four years and he’s a super nice guy.”

That comfortability helped when it came time to film more intimate sequences together, Coughlan shared. Still, she noted that it was “worse at the beginning” when filming those moments because of their behind-the-scenes friendship, “and then better in reality because we could kind of have a laugh about it.”

Coughlan revealed that Polin’s sexy scenes were “quite liberating and quite fun to do.” It also helped that the show had “an amazing intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot” on set, Coughlan continued. “She treats it like a stunt, and we had a lot of say in what we wanted to do as well.” For those who don’t know, Coughlan further elaborated on the role of an intimacy coordinator as she said, “They’re kind of like a stunt coordinator but for sexy scenes…”

So, just how involved were Coughlan and Newton in the process? She said, “Luke and I actually had a lot of say in what we wanted to do, and we kind of had ideas about how we wanted things to play out which was great cause we really felt like we were in control.” Eager fans got a little tease of the chemistry brewing between Coughlan and Newton’s Polin in a recently released promo video as the pair posed dramatically in front of a very important mirror.

Stay tuned for more on Bridgerton‘s third season as we approach the premiere, and let us know what you think of Polin’s upcoming scenes in the comments section below.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, 2024, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, 2024, Netflix