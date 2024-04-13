Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our SEAL Team Newsletter:

With Max Thieriot star, creator, executive producer, and occasional director of Fire Country on CBS (currently airing its second season and already renewed for a third), he is busy. But with SEAL Team, on which he played Clay Spenser for six seasons until his character was shockingly killed off (due to scheduling with Fire Country), ending with its upcoming seventh and final season, we can’t help but wonder if we could see Clay one more time, in some sort of flashback (or really, whatever the writers come up with).

“I would’ve loved to have gone and done that, but I think they’re preparing to film the rest of their season right now, and I know they’re going to Colombia,” Thieriot tells TV Insider. “So I don’t think, as far as I’m aware of, unfortunately there’s not any plan for that, unless they call me at the last minute.”

When we spoke with showrunner Spencer Hudnut after the Season 6 finale in November 2022, he hadn’t been sure if it would be possible to bring Thieriot back for some sort of flashback.

“We’ve done things like that in the past. I just think part of this decision was that just to finish Max’s work this season was such a struggle. The idea of being able to plan ahead and figure that out just seems hard, but we’ll never say no to anything,” he explained at the time. “Clay’s legacy will live on within the show. And yeah, if there’s an opportunity where we could do something like that, I’d be all for it because he’s such a huge part of the show.”

Clay’s journey in Thieriot’s last season on SEAL Team was a rough one. First, the injury he sustained in the Season 5 finale ambush left the doctors with no choice but to amputate his leg. Then, just as he found a new purpose, away from the team, helping at Ray’s (Neil Brown Jr.) vet center and talked a vet down from breaking into the Air Force recruit center, then taking his own life, Clay was the one holding the gun when a security guard showed up — and the one who was shot in the chest and killed as a result.

It was in November 2023 that Paramount+ announced that SEAL Team will be ending with Season 7. What are you hoping to see in the final season? Let us know in the comments section, below.

SEAL Team, Seventh and Final Season, TBA, Paramount+