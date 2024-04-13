‘Golden Bachelor’ Divorce: Details on Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist’s Prenup

After only three months of marriage, Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner has filed for divorce from Theresa Nist. Now, the burning question on everyone’s mind is: does she get to keep the ring?

Unfortunately, the answer is no.

When the two sat down for an interview on Good Morning America, Nist revealed that she has to return her Neil Diamond ring back to the show.

“I think that’s the rule, I think I have to give this ring back. Sad to say,” she shared.

Turner then added, “But, you know what, we don’t have to give back the memories.”

Juju Chang, the ABC news anchor who interviewed the first couple to have come out of The Bachelor spinoff series, disclosed that Turner and Nist did in fact sign a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot. “And they highly recommend it to others,” she explained.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Turner said in the interview on Friday.

When GMA’s Juju Chang clarified, “Get a divorce?” Turner confirmed, “Yes.”

The former Golden Bachelor cited “irretrievable breakdown” of their marriage as the reason for their split. Turner lives in Indiana while Nist is based in New Jersey, and neither of them wanted to move away from their respective families.

Turner, 72, proposed to Nist, 70, during the finale of the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor, which aired in November 2023. Their “Golden” wedding was later aired live via ABC on January 4th, with many Bachelor Nation celebrities like former Bachelor Joey Graziadei and former Bachelorette Charity Lawson in attendance.

A Golden Bachelor spinoff, The Golden Bachelorette, is set to premiere in fall 2024.

