‘Bridgerton’: Netflix Teases Polin’s Steamy Mirror Scene in New Season 3 Promo (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton as Penelope and Colin in Netflix's 'Bridgerton' Season 3 mirror promo
Netflix

Bridgerton

 More

Netflix is causing a stir in the Ton as the streamer unveils its first promo footage of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), known affectionately as Polin by fans, in anticipation of Bridgerton Season 3. The teaser includes another very special participant, a mirror, which is sure to throw fans down a giddy spiral.

As viewers await an Season 3, Part 1 teaser trailer, Bridgerton‘s official social media account shared the video of Penelope and Colin with the caption, “A look such as this from Mister Colin Bridgerton would surely make even the most perennial of wallflowers swoon, would it not?

The half-minute tease sees Penelope standing and looking at herself in a mirror, donning an aqua and pink floral gown, a clear upgrade from her typical yellow ensembles of seasons past, as Colin walks up to her from behind. As the camera captures his approach, the focus shifts to Penelope’s hand reaching over her shoulder to grab his hand.

Looking directly into the mirror at first, they then turn to face each other in the tease which serves as a moving character portrait, similar to the newest one featuring last season’s main couple Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley). But perhaps the most important aspect of this tease is the mirror, which plays a steamy role in Julia Quinn’s Romancing Mister Bridgerton book, upon which Penelope and Colin’s love story is based.

Is this a sign of things to come when Bridgerton returns for Season 3? It certainly seems that way. Netflix has been hinting at the mirror’s role since the first poster for Season 3. Check out the fun tease, above, and let us know what you hope to see when Bridgerton Season 3 arrives this spring on Netflix.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, 2024, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, 2024, Netflix

 

