Just like the officers of S.W.A.T. don’t give up on the CBS drama, so seems to be the case with the show itself. First, it was canceled last May, only to be renewed days later for a seventh and final season. Then, CBS set the S.W.A.T. series finale date on April 8 only to three days later announce it will be coming back for an eighth season in the 2024-2025 season. So of course the stars had to celebrate! The network shared photos, which you can check out above and below, of the cast and crew on set after the news broke.

“Here at CBS, we always ‘stay liquid’ and love a good dramatic twist, especially when it leads to an eighth season of S.W.A.T.!,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “The show continues to resonate with viewers thanks to our talented cast led by Shemar Moore and our amazing writers and producers who keep the show relevant and action-packed. We’re very pleased to renew it again and incredibly grateful to our partners at SONY, CBS Studios and Shemar for working so closely with us to bring it back for next season.”

Added Moore, who also serves as an executive producer, “S.W.A.T. IS BACK! BELIEVE IN MIRACLES! I am so proud of this show and the people and variables it has taken to make this show what it is and has become. I am so grateful to the fans around the world who have supported, watched, enjoyed and rooted for S.W.A.T.! It is entirely because of this support that S.W.A.T. will continue to shine! This is still a dream job for me … I love my S.W.A.T. crew, cast and writers and producers – we have made an incredible, fun, exciting, provocative and heartwarming show for the world to enjoy. Thank you to CBS and SONY for believing in S.W.A.T. and giving us this opportunity to shine!”

When TV Insider spoke with Moore ahead of the seventh season, he hadn’t given up on the show continuing past what was said to be its end. “I’m an optimistic person that maybe it’s the final season, maybe it’s not. That’s just me talking because this game is all about numbers. It’s money, budget, and numbers. We’re top 15 on Netflix. We’ve been in the top 10. We were number one for a minute. We’ve been steady in the top 15,” he said. “And I think if the numbers are good, I mean maybe the powers to be at Sony, at CBS, the people that make the decisions, maybe they have something to rethink. And if that happens, I’d be more than proud to continue this show. If it’s goodbye, then I say thank you, and I’m grateful for the years. And then that door closes, and then I go kick down the next door.” Well, it turned out he was right to be optimistic.

In addition to Moore, the CBS drama stars Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Rochelle Aytes, and Anna Enger Ritch star.

Check out photos of the cast’s celebration below.

S.W.A.T., Fridays, 8/7c, CBS