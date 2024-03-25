Is ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Canceled? Why Fans Are Worried

Euphoria is delayed once more at HBO as the third season’s production hits pause.

Despite recent reports that production would begin in the next few months, Variety revealed that scripts for Season 3 are still being written after they were supposedly entirely scrapped.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” an HBO spokesperson told the outlet. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

In other words, the show’s on an indefinite hiatus until the scripts are completed. Like many other series, Euphoria was delayed due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes in 2023, pushing the show’s progress even further behind than originally anticipated. The death of star Angus Cloud, who played drug dealer with a heart of gold Fez, also impacted the process.

As the show’s schedule gets pushed back, one can’t help but wonder if Euphoria‘s third season will even happen at this point. The stars of the series, including Emmy winner Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Nika King, Storm Reid, Colman Domingo, and Austin Abrams, continue to get more popular with each passing year, making them highly in demand.

If their schedules continue to fill up, that could also impact Euphoria‘s Season 3 arrival. In November 2023, TV Insider was in attendance at HBO and Max’s slate presentation as it was reported Euphoria Season 3 would debut in 2025. With the latest news, it’s unclear if that will remain the case.

The series following Rue (Zendaya), a teen drug addict, as she struggles to stay sober has been a fan favorite at HBO, but even viewers are uncertain about the show’s future at this time.

See some fan takes on why they believe this delay could be the beginning of the end for Euphoria.

everyone coming up with like ten different reasons euphoria s3 got delayed.. that show is done for, I fear pic.twitter.com/0ZK3XNo7AG — e (@ninasayerss) March 25, 2024

Y’all might as well cancel Euphoria. Nobody is invested anymore & to be pushing back filming is crazy lol. It’s already been 2 years. — Inari NOT Briana . (@inaribriana) March 25, 2024

Last show I heard that gave actors permission to take other acting jobs was Mindhunter. Euphoria is gonna get so cancelled. pic.twitter.com/6MZl9V8L7x — gab (@adorasroses) March 25, 2024

Realistically, they’ll probably do a made for TV Euphoria movie in a few years, or maybe two more Special Episodes, and that’ll be it. Seems very telling that HBO worded it as “a commitment to making more Euphoria episodes” instead of “a commitment to Euphoria Season 3” — Max (@EPM106) March 25, 2024

what if we just canceled euphoria pic.twitter.com/6KWhZyGrnF — brooke RISSA DAY (@stargirlsfilm) March 25, 2024

Euphoria, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, HBO