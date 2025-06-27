Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is set to have a sweet summer as she’s teamed up with Baskin-Robbins for a special collaboration, which includes her own signature ice creams.

The White Lotus alum announced the partnership on Instagram on Thursday (June 26), writing, “If you know me, you know ice cream always brings the biggest smile to my face :) this was literally a childhood dream come true thank you @baskinrobbins.”

“Thank YOU for being the sweetest,” the official Baskin-Robbins Instagram account replied in the comments.

The Sweet on Sydney menu will be available from July 1 and offers two of The Handmaid’s Tale star’s favorite concoctions. This includes Sydney’s Signature Scoop (rainbow sherbet with gummy bears on top in a chocolate-dipped waffle cone with sprinkles) and Sydney’s Signature Fizz (rainbow sherbet blended with Starry lemon lime soda and topped off with mini gummy bears).

“Baskin-Robbins has been part of my life for as long as I can remember — it’s where a lot of great memories were made, and I still find myself going back pretty often,” Sweeney said in a press release, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Rainbow sherbet has always been a favorite, so getting to see it featured like this feels really special.”

Sweeney also stars in a commercial for the campaign, which features her posing in a pink dress and visiting her local Baskin-Robbins every day to enjoy her favorite rainbow sherbet ice cream. One clip also shows her sneaking into the store late at night and helping herself to a scoop of ice cream directly from the freezer.

The Madame Web actress can currently be seen in the Apple TV+ movie Echo Valley, starring alongside Julianne Moore. She is also set to reprise her role as Cassie Howard for the long-awaited third season of HBO’s Euphoria. Sweeney will also feature in Paul Feig’s upcoming psychological thriller, The Housemaid, scheduled for release on Christmas Day.

