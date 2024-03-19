Hallmark Channel Movies 2024: A Complete Guide to All the Upcoming Romances

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Love is in full bloom on Hallmark Channel. The network’s Spring Into Love programming event features all-new romantic movies starring some of your Hallmark faves.

Hallmark’s reigning king Tyler Hynes fuels up for his latest romance alongside Katherine Barrell. April is going to be all about When Calls the Heart. In addition to Season 11 returning on April 5, some notable cast members will be stepping out of Hope Valley for a bit in all-new Hallmark Channel films.

Scroll down to get the details on Hallmark Channel’s 2024 movies.

Shifting Gears, March 23, 8/7c

After female mechanic Jess (Barrell) reluctantly agrees to participate in a car restoration show, she is shocked to learn that her ex-boyfriend, Luke (Hynes), is her main competitor. Will sparks reignite? The film marks the directorial debut of Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, the first participant in Hallmark’s Make Her Mark women’s directing program.

An Easter Bloom, March 30, 8/7c

A young gardener (Aimee Teegarden) sets out to save her family farm by entering a floral competition for Easter. She meets a local pastor (Benjamin Hollingsworth) along the way who helps her restore the hope she lost.

Blind Date Book Club, April 6, 8/7c

A bookstore owner (When Calls the Heart’s Erin Krakow) finds love and direction in life after agreeing to review a famous author’s (Robert Buckley) new novel in her blind-date-with-a-book club.

Legend of the Lost Locket, April 13, 8/7c

When an antiques expert (Natasha Burnett) takes on a quest to find a long-lost locket that promises to bring the wearer true love, she finds herself in conflict with, but also attracted to, the town sheriff (Viv Leacock). Legend of the Lost Locket reunites When Calls the Heart stars Burnett and Leacock in a new romance.

Falling in Love in Niagara, April 20, 8/7c

After her fiancé (Jocelyn Hudon) leaves her before their wedding, Madeline goes to Niagara Falls to honeymoon without him. There, she reconnects with her adventurous side, learns to let go, and finds new love (Dan Jeannotte).

Branching Out, April 27, 8/7c

To help build a family tree, single mom Amelia (Sarah Drew) tracks down her daughter’s biological father. It becomes a journey of trust, love, and discovering the meaning of family. Juan Pablo Di Pace also stars.

The Finnish Line, TBD

Hallmark Channel is filming its first Christmas movie on location at Santa’s Village in the Arctic Circle. The movie is currently in production and will premiere during Hallmark Channel’s 2024 Countdown to Christmas programming event, which is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary this year.

Inspired by her father’s acclaimed legacy in dog sled racing, Anya (Kim Matula) decides to follow in his footsteps. After his passing, she heads to Finland to participate in the 40th annual Joulurauha race, her father’s final race where he fell short of the victory. Following an injury to her lead dog during the qualifying race, Anya finds herself partnered with a new canine companion owned by journalist and former racer Cole (Beau Mirchoff), who aims to pen a story about her journey. Struggling to build trust with her new dog and facing her father’s rival, Monty (Páll Sigþór Pálsson), Anya must navigate many challenges as she strives to win the race.