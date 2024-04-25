Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The Brenner brothers are blessing us with another movie! The Three Wise Men and a Baby sequel we’ve all been waiting for is headed our way this holiday season. Three Wiser Men and a Boy will premiere later this year as part of Hallmark Channel‘s 15th annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker will reunite onscreen once again as the Brenner brothers. Margaret Colin returns as the Brenner matriarch. The sequel is currently in production.

Three Wiser Men and a Boy picks up five years later with the Brenner brothers preparing for another memorable Christmas. In a crazy turn of events, possibly brought on accidentally by the brothers themselves, the director of Luke’s (Walker) son Thomas’ (Miles Marthaller) school holiday musical steps down.

Luke is desperate to make his son’s stage dreams come true, so he enlists the help of his brothers Taylor (Hynes) and Stephan (Campbell). Meanwhile, the trio navigates meeting their mom Barbara’s new boyfriend, and the brothers grapple with their own feelings about this relationship. In true Brenner brother fashion, they are all in for a Christmas they will never forget.

“Viewers and critics alike fell for the charms of Paul, Tyler, and Andrew as the Brenner brothers in Three Wise Men and a Baby,” Jennifer Kramer, Vice President, Development, Hallmark Media, said in a statement. “The one resounding thing we heard from them was that they wanted more. We are excited to deliver and then some with a story that is filled with more humor and, most importantly, more heart.”

Three Wise Men and a Baby, inspired by the 1987 hit Three Men and a Baby, was a massive hit for Hallmark and became the #1 most-watched original movie premiere of 2022. In celebration of the sequel’s announcement, Hallmark Channel will be gifting viewers a Three Wise Men-themed mini-marathon on April 26 at 7/6c. The marathon will feature It’s Christmas Eve (starring Hynes and LeAnn Rimes), Christmas by Starlight (written by and starring Campbell and Kimberley Sustad), and Three Wise Men and a Baby as part of the network’s festive Fa La La Fridays.

Campbell and Sustad co-wrote the Three Wiser Men and a Boy script with Russell Hainline. Terry Ingram returns to direct.

Three Wiser Men and a Boy, 2024, Hallmark Channel