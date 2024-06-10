A Guide to Lacey Chabert & Brennan Elliott’s Hallmark Movies Through the Years Ahead of 10th Film Together

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott in 'A Christmas Melody' and 'All of My Love: The Wedding'
Crown Media United States, LLC/ Brian Douglas / Kailey Schwerman

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott‘s cinematic universe at Hallmark is expanding! The actors are reuniting for their 10th Hallmark movie together, His & Hers (working title), which will premiere later this year as part of the network’s Fall Into Love programming event.

In His & Hers, Chabert and Elliott play married couple Dana and Mark, high-powered lawyers at two different New York City law firms. They soon find themselves on opposing sides of a messy divorce between two reality stars, Sammy and Brett. When both clients are unable to compromise, Dana and Mark are headed for a courtroom showdown that results in tensions infiltrating their otherwise happy household.

“A chance to reunite with my dear friend, Brennan Elliott, and bringing these stories to the audience together is always such a joyful experience. I hope the fans enjoy these new characters!” Chabert said in a statement.

Elliott added, “I have been so blessed and lucky to have been able to star in 10 films with Lacey Chabert! She is a great friend, and collaborating with her on screen has been one of the most treasured and impactful joys of my career.”

Chabert and Elliott’s history at Hallmark goes all the way back to 2015 when they starred in the romance All of My Heart, which later became a trilogy. The actors also teamed up for a series of Crossword Mysteries movies for Hallmark Mystery.

Scroll down to take a look back at Chabert and Elliott playing onscreen love interests through the years.

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott in 'All of My Heart'
Crown Media United States LLC / Bettina Strauss

All of My Heart

Original air date: February 14, 2015

All of My Heart was Chabert and Elliott’s first Hallmark movie together. The movie follows a young caterer, played by Chabert, whose life suddenly changes course when she inherits a country home and learns she must share it with a career-obsessed Wall Street trader, played by Elliott.

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott in 'A Christmas Melody'
Crown Media United States, LLC / Brian Douglas

A Christmas Melody

Original air date: December 19, 2015

Singing legend Mariah Carey directed and starred in this Hallmark movie alongside Chabert and Elliott. The movie follows Kristin (Chabert), a stylish divorcee from New York City who has to move back to her hometown in Ohio with her young daughter. Kristin faces hurdles right away when her high school rival Melissa, played by Carey, makes her return to home difficult. Thankfully, Kristin has a hunky music teacher (Elliott) to cheer her up.

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott in 'All of My Heart: Inn Love'
Crown Media / Kailey Schwerman

All of My Heart: Inn Love

Original air date: October 7, 2017

All of My Heart: Inn Love is the sequel to the 2015 film. Jenny and Brian move to rural Pennsylvania to remodel their inn and eventually get married. But after a huge storm proves the inn’s roof needs repair and their bills start to pile up, Brian jumps at the offer to do a few deals on Wall Street. He begins spending more time commuting on the train than with Jenny. While romance is budding everywhere at Emily’s Inn, it’s fading fast between the inn’s proprietors.

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott in 'All of My Heart: The Wedding'
Crown Media United States LLC / Kailey Schwerman

All of My Heart: The Wedding

Original air date: September 29, 2018

In the third All of My Heart movie, Jenny and Brian get hitched. As they’re planning their nuptials, a woman shows up claiming she’s also an heir to their country inn. Jenny and Brian soon find their beloved inn up for sale, but the town unites to save the property. The legendary Ed Asner plays Vern, the man Jenny chooses to give her away at her wedding.

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott in 'Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For'
Crown Media United States LLC / Shane Mahood

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For

Original air date: March 10, 2019

New York Sentinel Crosswords editor Tess Harper (Chabert) becomes involved in a murder mystery following the death of a prominent gallery owner when she discovers that art heists are being foreshadowed by clues in one of her newspaper’s weekly puzzles. Although he’s reluctant about Tess helping at first, Lt. Logan O’Connor (Elliott) eventually lets her in on the investigation so they can find the killer as quickly as possible.

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott in 'Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder'
Crown Media United States LLC / Shane Mahood

Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder

Original air date: October 13, 2019

Tess and Logan work on another case together in the highly-anticipated Crossword Mysteries follow-up. When one of Tess’ friends is found murdered on the very day the Sentinel’s crossword puzzle includes his proposal of marriage, Tess and Logan must assemble the pieces of a puzzle whose origins go all the way back to WWII Europe.

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott in 'Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver'
Shane Mahood / Hallmark Channel / Everett Collection

Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver

Original air date: January 5, 2020

Tess and Logan team up when a well-known magician drops dead in the middle of a dangerous trick on stage in front of a packed audience Together, they must uncover the not-so-obvious clues and work their investigative magic to bring a killer to justice.

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott 'Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent'
David Astorga / Hallmark Movie Channel / Everett Collection

Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent

Original air date: February 14, 2021

Tess is tasked with a puzzle-solving challenge against the new supercomputer, known as BB, especially when AI is involved in the death of its creator – the brilliant CEO of XCal Technologies (Lochlyn Munro). Tess finds herself swept into the investigation and, once again, at odds with Logan.

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott in 'Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead'
Allister Foster / Hallmark Movie Channel / Everett Collection

Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead

Original air date: April 11, 2021

In the fifth installment of the Crossword Mysteries series, Tess is invited as a special clue-reader on her Aunt Candace’s (Barbara Niven) favorite game show Riddle Me This, but things take an unexpected twist when the show’s host is mysteriously killed. Multiple crew members including Hunter (Jon Cor), Tess’s ex, had motive and access, so Tess has to put her best foot forward to solve the crime.

A Christmas Melody

All of My Heart

All of My Heart: The Wedding

Crossword Mysteries

Brennan Elliott

Lacey Chabert

