Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott‘s cinematic universe at Hallmark is expanding! The actors are reuniting for their 10th Hallmark movie together, His & Hers (working title), which will premiere later this year as part of the network’s Fall Into Love programming event.

In His & Hers, Chabert and Elliott play married couple Dana and Mark, high-powered lawyers at two different New York City law firms. They soon find themselves on opposing sides of a messy divorce between two reality stars, Sammy and Brett. When both clients are unable to compromise, Dana and Mark are headed for a courtroom showdown that results in tensions infiltrating their otherwise happy household.

“A chance to reunite with my dear friend, Brennan Elliott, and bringing these stories to the audience together is always such a joyful experience. I hope the fans enjoy these new characters!” Chabert said in a statement.

Elliott added, “I have been so blessed and lucky to have been able to star in 10 films with Lacey Chabert! She is a great friend, and collaborating with her on screen has been one of the most treasured and impactful joys of my career.”

Chabert and Elliott’s history at Hallmark goes all the way back to 2015 when they starred in the romance All of My Heart, which later became a trilogy. The actors also teamed up for a series of Crossword Mysteries movies for Hallmark Mystery.

Scroll down to take a look back at Chabert and Elliott playing onscreen love interests through the years.