Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Your favorite trio of brothers is back! Hallmark Channel has released a first-look video of Three Wiser Men and a Boy, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2022 holiday film Three Wise Men and a Baby.

Right away, the Brenner brothers give the fans what they want: a glimpse of them performing their now-iconic Nutcracker dance. After a handful of years, the guys still have that adorable choreography down pat.

Taylor (Tyler Hynes), Luke (Andrew Walker), and Stephan (Paul Campbell) find themselves in the midst of fun and messy shenanigans in Three Wiser Men and a Boy as they celebrate Christmas. “Let’s do it. Christmas. At home,” Luke says in the clip. Even though they’re fully grown adults, the Brenner trio can’t stop acting like kids. At one point, Taylor and Stephan face off in a Rock, Paper, Scissors game.

Luke and his brothers must also help out young Thomas (Miles Marthaller) during the holiday season. When the director of Thomas’ school holiday musical steps down, the Brenner brothers have to step up. The sequel picks up five years later, so Thomas is no longer the baby he was in Three Wise Men and a Baby. The youngster, clad in holiday pajamas, sweetly says hello to his dad in the footage.

In addition to the school musical prep, the Brenner trio has to navigate their mom Barbara’s (Margaret Colin) new boyfriend, and how they really feel about the relationship.

Three Wiser Men and a Boy will debut as part of Hallmark Channel’s 15th annual Countdown to Christmas programming event later this year. An extended cut of Three Wise Men and a Baby just premiered on Hallmark Channel.

Watch the full Three Wiser Men and a Boy teaser above.

Three Wiser Men and a Boy, Premiere Date TBA, 2024, Hallmark Channel