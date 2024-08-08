Hallmark’s ‘Fall Into Love’ Schedule: Lacey Chabert’s New Movie & More Romances

Avery Thompson
Comments
Lacey Chabert in 'Haul Out the Holly'
Fred Hayes / Hallmark Channel / Everett Collection

Break out those pumpkin spice lattes, summer’s almost over! As the scorching temperatures simmer down and we get ready for cozy season, Hallmark Channel is embracing all things fall with the network’s Fall Into Love programming event.

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott are reuniting for their 10th Hallmark movie this year with His & Hers. Meanwhile, Janel Parrish and Dominic Sherwood are mixing up the schedule with a heavy dose of spookiness in Haunted Wedding.

Scroll down to get all the latest information about the Fall Into Love schedule, including the premiere dates, stars, and more.

His & Hers

Premiere date: Saturday, September 7, 8/7c

Lawyers Mark (Elliott) and Dana (Chabert) are the perfect married couple until they find themselves on opposite sides of a highly public divorce case involving a warring reality show couple.

The Heiress and the Handyman

Premiere date: Saturday, September 14, 8/7c

After losing her fortune, an heiress (Jodie Sweetin) moves to a rural farm where she mistakes her handsome neighbor (Corey Sevier) for the handyman. To live up to her family’s legacy, he helps her compete at the county fair.

Falling Together

Premiere date: Saturday, September 21, 8/7c

Natalie (Ashley Williams) tries to bring feuding neighbors together in her new condo building. Her unexpected ally is the building’s super (Paul Campbell), who prefers to avoid getting involved.

The Real West

Premiere date: Saturday, September 28, 8/7c

A family vacation to a working ranch introduces Professor Rebecca (Kimberley Sustad) to Jake West. Rebecca is a widower chasing tenure and Jake is a handsome cowboy who never settled down. The movie also stars Lucas Bryant and James Denton.

Autumn at Apple Hill 

Premiere date: Saturday, October 5, 8/7c

Newly divorced Elise (Erin Cahill) starts renovating the inn she inherited from her grandparents, catching the eye of Luke (Wes Brown), the chief financial officer of a major hotel chain. Despite first trying to scare him off, Elise discovers Luke might be the best person to help her restore the inn to its former glory.

Why Autumn Reeser's New Hallmark Movie Couldn't 'Have Been Made Before Now'
Related

Why Autumn Reeser's New Hallmark Movie Couldn't 'Have Been Made Before Now'

 

Haunted Wedding

Premiere date: Saturday, October 12, 8/7c

The wedding between ghost hunters Jane (Parrish) and Brian (Sherwood) at a haunted inn is disrupted by Angelique (Cassandra Potenza), a ghost who mistakes Brian for her own dead fiancé.

Brennan Elliott

Dominic Sherwood

Janel Parrish

Jodie Sweetin

Lacey Chabert

Paul Campbell

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Daisy Kent attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island red carpet at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 18, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida.
1
‘Bachelor’ Alum Daisy Kent Shares Update on New Boyfriend & Her Future
Brandon Sklenar as Spencer in the '1923' Season 1 finale - 'Nothing Left to Lose'
2
Did ‘1923’ Star Brandon Sklenar Just Confirm Spencer’s Montana Return?
Rebecca Budig and Thorsten Kaye in 'Bold and the Beautiful'
3
Rebecca Budig Talks Becoming Taylor on ‘B&B’
Michael Ilensami and Angela Deem in '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: No Limits' tell all
4
Angela’s PI Reveals 189-Page Report on Michael in Tense ’90 Day’ Tell All Clip
Scott Peterson and Amber Frey Netflix doc
5
Amber Frey to Speak Out About Scott Peterson in New Netflix Docuseries – See Trailer