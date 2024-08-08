Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Break out those pumpkin spice lattes, summer’s almost over! As the scorching temperatures simmer down and we get ready for cozy season, Hallmark Channel is embracing all things fall with the network’s Fall Into Love programming event.

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott are reuniting for their 10th Hallmark movie this year with His & Hers. Meanwhile, Janel Parrish and Dominic Sherwood are mixing up the schedule with a heavy dose of spookiness in Haunted Wedding.

Scroll down to get all the latest information about the Fall Into Love schedule, including the premiere dates, stars, and more.

His & Hers

Premiere date: Saturday, September 7, 8/7c

Lawyers Mark (Elliott) and Dana (Chabert) are the perfect married couple until they find themselves on opposite sides of a highly public divorce case involving a warring reality show couple.

The Heiress and the Handyman

Premiere date: Saturday, September 14, 8/7c

After losing her fortune, an heiress (Jodie Sweetin) moves to a rural farm where she mistakes her handsome neighbor (Corey Sevier) for the handyman. To live up to her family’s legacy, he helps her compete at the county fair.

Falling Together

Premiere date: Saturday, September 21, 8/7c

Natalie (Ashley Williams) tries to bring feuding neighbors together in her new condo building. Her unexpected ally is the building’s super (Paul Campbell), who prefers to avoid getting involved.

The Real West

Premiere date: Saturday, September 28, 8/7c

A family vacation to a working ranch introduces Professor Rebecca (Kimberley Sustad) to Jake West. Rebecca is a widower chasing tenure and Jake is a handsome cowboy who never settled down. The movie also stars Lucas Bryant and James Denton.

Autumn at Apple Hill

Premiere date: Saturday, October 5, 8/7c

Newly divorced Elise (Erin Cahill) starts renovating the inn she inherited from her grandparents, catching the eye of Luke (Wes Brown), the chief financial officer of a major hotel chain. Despite first trying to scare him off, Elise discovers Luke might be the best person to help her restore the inn to its former glory.

Haunted Wedding

Premiere date: Saturday, October 12, 8/7c

The wedding between ghost hunters Jane (Parrish) and Brian (Sherwood) at a haunted inn is disrupted by Angelique (Cassandra Potenza), a ghost who mistakes Brian for her own dead fiancé.