Someone alert the Valley Voice! When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow and Daniel Lissing are reuniting—but not as Elizabeth and Jack Thornton. The actors are teaming up in the new Hallmark movie Santa Tell Me, which will be featured in Hallmark Channel’s 15th annual Countdown to Christmas lineup later this year.

The first look preview aired during the When Calls the Heart Season 11 finale on June 23. In the footage, Krakow and Lissing’s chemistry is off the charts, as we expected. “May I say, you two make such a lovely couple,” Santa tells their characters.

Krakow and Lissing were first co-stars on Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart. Elizabeth and Jack became one of the most beloved couples in the Hallmark series. Jack was killed off at the end of Season 5 in a tragic landslide, and Elizabeth later gave birth to their son, Little Jack. (But some fans are still holding out hope Jack is somehow still alive!)

Krakow spoke with TV Insider and revealed there are “similarities” between her and Lissing’s When Calls the Heart characters and the new ones they play in Santa Tell Me. “When we first started Season 1 of When Calls the Heart, Jack and Elizabeth were very much oil and water, strong-headed individuals who just had a hard time seeing eye-to-eye, and there’s a lot of that in this Christmas movie,” she said. “It takes our characters some time to really see and appreciate each other for what we really are.”

The Wedding Cottage star gushed it was “really nice” to work with Lissing again. “Dan is a fantastic actor and a great person and just easy to work with, and it had been years since we’d worked together,” she added.

In February 2024, Krakow shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Santa Tell Me. “I’m so happy to be working alongside my dear friend @daniellissing on @hallmarkchannel’s Christmas movie #SantaTellMe!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Santa Tell Me, Movie Premiere, TBA, Hallmark Channel