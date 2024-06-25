Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Talk about a touchdown for Hallmark and NFL fans! Tyler Hynes, Hunter King, and Ed Begley Jr. will star in the new Hallmark Channel original movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, which will premiere during the network’s 15th annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

The movie will begin production next month and will film entirely in Kansas City, Missouri, including the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This will mark the first time the loudest stadium in the world has been used as a filming location in a Hallmark movie.

Holiday Touchdown follows Alana Higman (King), who is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s “Fan of the Year” contest. Derrick (Hynes), Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfather’s (Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs good luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny, and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.

“With Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs both homegrown, rooted in values, tradition, and community, there is a special alchemy between these two iconic organizations,” said Darren Abbott, Chief Brand Officer, Hallmark. “By blending the warmth of Hallmark storytelling with the excitement of professional football, we are thrilled to give audiences a front-row seat to this community’s spirit, rich traditions, and passionate fans that define Kansas City, all wrapped up in the comforting and uplifting Hallmark way.”

Chiefs President Mark Donovan also said, “We are honored to partner with Hallmark on a project as unique as this. As a club, we pride ourselves on exploring new ways to grow our brand, as well as connect with new audiences. This partnership unites two passionate fanbases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom’s energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season.”

The Hallmark movie comes after Hynes and Janel Parrish starred in a Chiefs campaign video last season. The Falling for Football trailer went viral after many fans thought it was an actual Hallmark movie.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been immersed in a Hallmark-style love story of his own with music superstar Taylor Swift. Their romance took the world by storm as Swift attended several Chiefs games last season to cheer on her boyfriend. He recently made a cameo on stage during her Eras Tour show in London. Let’s hope Kelce or maybe even star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will pop up in the Hallmark movie!

The Kansas City Chiefs will be returning to GEHA Field later this year as three-time Super Bowl champions. Their first regular-season game will be against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.

