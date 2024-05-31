Hallmark Channel’s ‘Christmas in July’ Schedule 2024: Full Lineup of Holiday Movies Revealed

Avery Thompson
Comments
Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, and Tyler Hynes in 'Three Wise Men and a Baby'; Rebecca Dalton, Marcus Rosner in 'Falling Like Snowflakes'
Hallmark Media / Bettina Strauss

It’s not the holiday season just yet, but Hallmark Channel is getting us ready with its 12th annual Christmas in July programming event. Throughout the month of July, there will be plenty of holiday movies to enjoy, including two original movie premieres. For all the Three Wise Men and a Baby fans out there, an extended cut of the beloved Hallmark holiday film will premiere on July 6.

There will be a Christmas in July Fan Favorite Marathon starting on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT through July 8 at 2 a.m. ET/PT. Viewers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites weekly on the network’s Hallmark Movie Checklist App, from now through June 23. This summer, viewers also have a chance to win a VIP trip for two to the previously announced Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City, Missouri.

Over on Hallmark Movies Now, the company’s standalone subscription service, Operation Nutcracker will have its world premiere on July 1. During the month of July, subscribers will have access to over 350 Christmas movies – equaling over 500 hours of enchanting Christmas Content – including weekly themed collections: Hallmark Fan Favorites; Three Wise Men Spotlight (celebrating the Brennan brothers played by Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker); Christmys-teries; Enchanted Christmas; Foe, Foe, Foe; Christmas Classics; Christmas Around the World and Royal Christmas.

Scroll down for Hallmark’s full Christmas in July 2024 schedule.

Rebecca Dalton, Marcus Rosner in 'Falling Like Snowflakes'
Hallmark Media

Falling Like Snowflakes

Air date: June 29

Stars: Rebecca Dalton, Marcus Rosner

A photographer (Dalton), determined to complete her exhibit by capturing a rare photo of a 12-sided snowflake, enlists the help of a childhood friend (Rosner) and they go on a mission they’ll never forget.

Ashley Newbrough, Christopher Russell in 'Operation Nutcracker'
Hallmark Media

Operation Nutcracker

Air date: July 1 on Hallmark Movies Now

Stars:  Ashley Newbrough, Christopher Russell

When an antique nutcracker set to be auctioned at the Warby family Christmas charity goes missing, a demanding event planner (Newbrough) and the heir to the Warby dynasty (Russell) try to track it down.

Paul Campbell, Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes in 'Three Wise Men and a Baby'
Bettina Strauss / Hallmark Media

Three Wise Men and a Baby: Extended Cut

Air date: July 6 (television premiere)
Stars: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin

Three brothers (Campbell, Hynes, Walker) get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together to care for a baby over the holidays. Watch the extended cut and prepare for the highly-anticipated sequel, Three Wise Men and a Boy, which will premiere later this year.

Rachael Leigh Cook, Sam Page in 'Rescuing Christmas'
MarVista Entertainment / Hallmark Movie Channel / Everett Collection

Rescuing Christmas

Air date: July 13 (television premiere)

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook, Sam Page

Erin (Cook) is granted three Christmas wishes – with her final wish being that Christmas would just disappear. And to her bewilderment, it does!  Can potential suitor Sam (Page) help her bring back Christmas? The film originally premiered in 2023.

Katie LeClerc in 'Letters to Santa'; Ryan McPartlin in 'L.A.'s Finest'
Hallmark Channel / Erica Parise / Spectrum / Everett Collection

A Very Vermont Christmas

Air date: July 20

Stars: Katie Leclerc, Ryan McPartlin

A local champion skier (Leclerc) and Vermont brew master (McPartlin) teams up with an unlikely match to create a seasonal microbrew, in order to save her family’s business by Christmas.

Celeste Desjardins, Marcus Rosner in 'An Ice Palace Romance'
Albert Camicioli / Hallmark Movie Channel / Everett Collection

An Ice Palace Romance

Air date: July 27 (television premiere)

Stars: Celeste Desjardins, Marcus Rosner

A journalist (Desjardins) faces old fears when she returns to her hometown ice rink to cover a story.  With the help of the owner (Rosner) and his young daughter, she begins to reevaluate her life’s purpose. The film originally premiered in 2023.

An Ice Palace Romance

Three Wise Men and a Baby

Andrew Walker

Marcus Rosner

Paul Campbell

Rachael Leigh Cook

Rebecca Dalton

Sam Page

Tyler Hynes

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Tonya Lee Williams
1
Former ‘Y&R’ Star Tonya Williams Reveals Why She’ll Never Return
Jaina Lee Ortiz in the 'Station 19' series finale
2
‘Station 19’ Bosses Break Down the Series Finale’s Biggest Moments
Peter Krause as Bobby in '9-1-1' Season 7 Episode 9
3
Did Bobby Survive ‘9-1-1’ Finale? Peter Krause on His Fate & That Cliffhanger
James Pickens Jr. on 'Grey's Anatomy'; Midori Francis and Adelaide Kane on 'Grey's Anatomy'
4
Will Yasuda & Jules Go There? 9 Burning ‘Grey’s’ Finale Questions
Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends trial at Manhattan Criminal Court May 28th 2024 in New York
5
Donald Trump Hush Money Verdict Reached: Guilty on All 34 Counts