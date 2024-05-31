Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

It’s not the holiday season just yet, but Hallmark Channel is getting us ready with its 12th annual Christmas in July programming event. Throughout the month of July, there will be plenty of holiday movies to enjoy, including two original movie premieres. For all the Three Wise Men and a Baby fans out there, an extended cut of the beloved Hallmark holiday film will premiere on July 6.

There will be a Christmas in July Fan Favorite Marathon starting on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT through July 8 at 2 a.m. ET/PT. Viewers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites weekly on the network’s Hallmark Movie Checklist App, from now through June 23. This summer, viewers also have a chance to win a VIP trip for two to the previously announced Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City, Missouri.

Over on Hallmark Movies Now, the company’s standalone subscription service, Operation Nutcracker will have its world premiere on July 1. During the month of July, subscribers will have access to over 350 Christmas movies – equaling over 500 hours of enchanting Christmas Content – including weekly themed collections: Hallmark Fan Favorites; Three Wise Men Spotlight (celebrating the Brennan brothers played by Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker); Christmys-teries; Enchanted Christmas; Foe, Foe, Foe; Christmas Classics; Christmas Around the World and Royal Christmas.

Scroll down for Hallmark’s full Christmas in July 2024 schedule.