What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in March 2024

Netflix‘s upcoming lineup of streaming titles is sure to excite subscribers as the platform prepares to launch several must-see original films and shows this March.

Among the collection of additions are the Adam Sandler flick Spaceman, Millie Bobby Brown‘s Damsel, the long-awaited third season of Girls5eva, the highly-anticipated 3 Body Problem from the team behind Game of Thrones as well as Lindsay Lohan‘s rom-com Irish Wish which features Outlander alums Ed Speleers and Alexander Vlahos. Plus, don’t miss out on Guy Ritchie‘s The Gentlemen starring Theo James and Giancarlo Esposito among others when the show and other titles, mentioned above and below, arrive on Netflix this March.

Scroll down for the full roundup of titles coming and going from the streamer this month.

Available This Month on Netflix:

TBA

Bad Dinosaurs — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 1

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — NETFLIX SERIES

Blood & Water: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Furies — NETFLIX SERIES

My Name Is Loh Kiwan — NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

Spaceman — NETFLIX FILM

This trippy, atmospheric drama delivers a big bang for fans of Adam Sandler in dramatic roles (Uncut Gems, Punch Drunk Love). Here, he’s a Czech astronaut, Jakub, who, six months into a solo research mission, realizes his marriage to Lenka (Carey Mulligan) may be over by the time he returns. Fortunately, an ancient spiderlike creature named Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano), who’s been hiding in the ship, offers important counsel. Hanuš may not be real, but Sandler wanted his own performance to be grounded in truth. “During quarantine, we had late-night two-hour conversations about the character and book, what it is to be Czech and Czech history,” recalls Jaroslav Kalfar, whose novel served as the basis for the film. Kalfar adds that he loved how the movie turned out. “People who love weird things and weird art will hopefully be delighted.” —Kate Hahn



You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack — NETFLIX FILM

2012

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

21 Bridges

A Madea Family Funeral

Beverly Hills Ninja

Bonnie & Clyde

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Disaster Artist

Dumb and Dumber

Fear

The Gift

Godzilla (2014)

The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5

Love & Basketball

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Out of Africa

Step Brothers

Tammy

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

Vampires

Yesterday

March 3

The Netflix Slam — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

March 4

Hot Wheels Let’s Race — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Resident: Seasons 1-6

March 5

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 6

Full Swing: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Supersex — NETFLIX SERIES

Rocco Siffredi (Alessandro Borghi, left) has long been a legend in his native Italy — the famed porn star fronted some 1,500 hardcore films during his award-winning career. The seven-episode drama series Supersex uncovers pivotal moments from his childhood and myriad relationships and looks at the successes and disappointments that affected the course of his life. As he says in this compelling drama, “Every existence lived to the fullest has a price to pay.”

March 7

The Gentlemen — NETFLIX SERIES

I Am Woman

Pokemon Horizons: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Signal — NETFLIX SERIES

March 8

Blown Away: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Damsel — NETFLIX FILM

“I can fight,” Millie Bobby Brown once vowed as telekinetic heroine Eleven in sci-fi horror hit Stranger Things before facing a monster at least 10 times her size. The actress conjures the same gutsy spirit in this adrenaline-pumping fantasy as Princess Elodie, battling spectacularly to escape a fire-breathing dragon’s labyrinthine lair. Elodie gets into the cavernous mess after agreeing to marry a handsome prince, Henry (Nick Robinson). But the wedding is a ruse: The royal family just wanted Elodie as a sacrifice to repay an age-old debt, so into the scaly beast’s cave she goes, despite her stepmother Lady Bayford (Angela Bassett) going head-to-head with Queen Isabelle (Robin Wright). “[It’s a] dark and thrilling adventure about a young woman becoming a strong, independent, empowered adult,” says director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. “Elodie doesn’t have any support. It’s a real survival experience.” —Kate Hahn

March 9

Queen of Tears — NETFLIX SERIES

March 11

CoComelon: Season 10

Young Royals: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

March 12

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4

Steve Trevino: Simple Man — NETFLIX COMEDY

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 13

Bandits — NETFLIX SERIES

March 14

24 Hours with Gaspar — NETFLIX FILM

Art of Love — NETFLIX FILM

Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue

Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2

Girls5eva: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Band on the run! After two seasons on Peacock, the recently reunited (and fictional) ’90s girl group is heading off on tour…and is grateful for this Netflix encore. “It’s a dream come true,” says Sara Bareilles, who stars as logical crooner Dawn opposite Renée Elise Goldsberry’s fame-hungry Wickie, Paula Pell’s earthy lesbian Gloria, and Busy Philipps’s flaky Summer. “There was so much relief [with the move to Netflix],” adds Bareilles, “because we all love making this show so much.” When the series returns, Girls5eva is on the road, Dawn is pregnant with her second child (“I was in prosthetic bellies for most of the season” Bareilles says), Wickie’s “secret history” is set to be revealed during one of the tour stops and all sorts of Girls power blooms. Notes the Grammy winner, “There’s a real sisterhood blooming, and I love seeing that!” —Damian Holbrook

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is a Lie — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 15

Chicken Nugget — NETFLIX SERIES

Irish Wish — NETFLIX FILM

Iron Reign — NETFLIX SERIES

Murder Mubarak — NETFLIX FILM

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 17

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner

30 for 30: Survive and Advance

30 for 30: The Fab Five

March 18

Love & Hip Hop New York: Seasons 1-2

Young Royals: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)

Young Royals Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 19

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership — NETFLIX COMEDY

Forever Queens: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Physical: 100: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

March 20

Bodies Bodies Bodies

March 21

3 Body Problem — NETFLIX SERIES

The aliens are coming. In David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ (Game of Thrones) thriller, Earth’s population is under deadly threat from interstellar forces. And, as in Thrones, it’s a tense build to battle. The sci-fi epic begins with scientist Ye Wenjie (Zine Tseng), whose brutal treatment as a young woman during China’s 1960s Cultural Revolution drives her to make a terrible choice that will lead invaders to Earth. The aggressors have yet to reach our planet when we see her in present day (Rosalind Chao), but something’s strange. Science experts are mysteriously committing suicide — or are they being killed? Realizing she might be next is tech company founder Auggie Salazar (Eiza González), one of a circle of Oxford scientist friends trying to save humankind. Alexander Woo (True Blood) cocreated the stunning show, and a slew of Thrones vets — including John Bradley, Jonathan Pryce, and Liam Cunningham — play characters involved in the life-or-death struggle. “There’s something scary coming from somewhere,” Weiss sums up the series, “and we need to get our s–t together.” —Kate Hahn

March 22

Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Casagrandes Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

El Paseo 7

On The Line

SHIRLEY — NETFLIX FILM

March 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9 — NETFLIX FAMILY

March 26

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns — NETFLIX COMEDY

March 27

The Believers — NETFLIX SERIES

The Conners: Seasons 1-5

No Pressure — NETFLIX FILM

Rest In Peace — NETFLIX FILM

Testament: The Story of Moses — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

March 29

The Beautiful Game — NETFLIX FILM

Heart of the Hunter — NETFLIX FILM

Is It Cake? Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Wages of Fear — NETFLIX FILM

March 30

Vikings: Season 1-6

March 31

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Martin: Seasons 1-5

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

Leaving This Month:

Bee Movie

This Is Where I Leave You

Lady Bird

Miracle in Cell No. 7

The Giver

Get on Up

Savages

The Cursed

Carol

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Adam

Community: Seasons 1-6

Hoarders: Season 12

It’s Complicated

Justice League

Little Fockers

Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3

Man of Steel

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind

Shazam!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984