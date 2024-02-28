What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in March 2024
Netflix‘s upcoming lineup of streaming titles is sure to excite subscribers as the platform prepares to launch several must-see original films and shows this March.
Among the collection of additions are the Adam Sandler flick Spaceman, Millie Bobby Brown‘s Damsel, the long-awaited third season of Girls5eva, the highly-anticipated 3 Body Problem from the team behind Game of Thrones as well as Lindsay Lohan‘s rom-com Irish Wish which features Outlander alums Ed Speleers and Alexander Vlahos. Plus, don’t miss out on Guy Ritchie‘s The Gentlemen starring Theo James and Giancarlo Esposito among others when the show and other titles, mentioned above and below, arrive on Netflix this March.
Scroll down for the full roundup of titles coming and going from the streamer this month.
Available This Month on Netflix:
TBA
Bad Dinosaurs — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 1
Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre — NETFLIX SERIES
Blood & Water: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Furies — NETFLIX SERIES
My Name Is Loh Kiwan — NETFLIX FILM
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
Spaceman — NETFLIX FILM
This trippy, atmospheric drama delivers a big bang for fans of Adam Sandler in dramatic roles (Uncut Gems, Punch Drunk Love). Here, he’s a Czech astronaut, Jakub, who, six months into a solo research mission, realizes his marriage to Lenka (Carey Mulligan) may be over by the time he returns. Fortunately, an ancient spiderlike creature named Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano), who’s been hiding in the ship, offers important counsel. Hanuš may not be real, but Sandler wanted his own performance to be grounded in truth. “During quarantine, we had late-night two-hour conversations about the character and book, what it is to be Czech and Czech history,” recalls Jaroslav Kalfar, whose novel served as the basis for the film. Kalfar adds that he loved how the movie turned out. “People who love weird things and weird art will hopefully be delighted.” —Kate Hahn
You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack — NETFLIX FILM
2012
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
21 Bridges
A Madea Family Funeral
Beverly Hills Ninja
Bonnie & Clyde
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Disaster Artist
Dumb and Dumber
Fear
The Gift
Godzilla (2014)
The Jamie Foxx Show: Seasons 1-5
Love & Basketball
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Out of Africa
Step Brothers
Tammy
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
Vampires
Yesterday
March 3
The Netflix Slam — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
March 4
Hot Wheels Let’s Race — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Resident: Seasons 1-6
March 5
Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda — NETFLIX COMEDY
March 6
Full Swing: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Supersex — NETFLIX SERIES
Rocco Siffredi (Alessandro Borghi, left) has long been a legend in his native Italy — the famed porn star fronted some 1,500 hardcore films during his award-winning career. The seven-episode drama series Supersex uncovers pivotal moments from his childhood and myriad relationships and looks at the successes and disappointments that affected the course of his life. As he says in this compelling drama, “Every existence lived to the fullest has a price to pay.”
March 7
The Gentlemen — NETFLIX SERIES
I Am Woman
Pokemon Horizons: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Signal — NETFLIX SERIES
March 8
Blown Away: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Damsel — NETFLIX FILM
“I can fight,” Millie Bobby Brown once vowed as telekinetic heroine Eleven in sci-fi horror hit Stranger Things before facing a monster at least 10 times her size. The actress conjures the same gutsy spirit in this adrenaline-pumping fantasy as Princess Elodie, battling spectacularly to escape a fire-breathing dragon’s labyrinthine lair. Elodie gets into the cavernous mess after agreeing to marry a handsome prince, Henry (Nick Robinson). But the wedding is a ruse: The royal family just wanted Elodie as a sacrifice to repay an age-old debt, so into the scaly beast’s cave she goes, despite her stepmother Lady Bayford (Angela Bassett) going head-to-head with Queen Isabelle (Robin Wright). “[It’s a] dark and thrilling adventure about a young woman becoming a strong, independent, empowered adult,” says director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. “Elodie doesn’t have any support. It’s a real survival experience.” —Kate Hahn
March 9
Queen of Tears — NETFLIX SERIES
March 11
CoComelon: Season 10
Young Royals: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
March 12
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 4
Steve Trevino: Simple Man — NETFLIX COMEDY
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 13
Bandits — NETFLIX SERIES
March 14
24 Hours with Gaspar — NETFLIX FILM
Art of Love — NETFLIX FILM
Barbie and Stacie to the Rescue
Girls5eva: Seasons 1-2
Girls5eva: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Band on the run! After two seasons on Peacock, the recently reunited (and fictional) ’90s girl group is heading off on tour…and is grateful for this Netflix encore. “It’s a dream come true,” says Sara Bareilles, who stars as logical crooner Dawn opposite Renée Elise Goldsberry’s fame-hungry Wickie, Paula Pell’s earthy lesbian Gloria, and Busy Philipps’s flaky Summer. “There was so much relief [with the move to Netflix],” adds Bareilles, “because we all love making this show so much.” When the series returns, Girls5eva is on the road, Dawn is pregnant with her second child (“I was in prosthetic bellies for most of the season” Bareilles says), Wickie’s “secret history” is set to be revealed during one of the tour stops and all sorts of Girls power blooms. Notes the Grammy winner, “There’s a real sisterhood blooming, and I love seeing that!” —Damian Holbrook
Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is a Lie — NETFLIX COMEDY
March 15
Chicken Nugget — NETFLIX SERIES
Irish Wish — NETFLIX FILM
Iron Reign — NETFLIX SERIES
Murder Mubarak — NETFLIX FILM
The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 17
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner
30 for 30: Survive and Advance
30 for 30: The Fab Five
March 18
Love & Hip Hop New York: Seasons 1-2
Young Royals: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episode)
Young Royals Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 19
Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership — NETFLIX COMEDY
Forever Queens: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Physical: 100: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
March 20
Bodies Bodies Bodies
March 21
3 Body Problem — NETFLIX SERIES
The aliens are coming. In David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ (Game of Thrones) thriller, Earth’s population is under deadly threat from interstellar forces. And, as in Thrones, it’s a tense build to battle. The sci-fi epic begins with scientist Ye Wenjie (Zine Tseng), whose brutal treatment as a young woman during China’s 1960s Cultural Revolution drives her to make a terrible choice that will lead invaders to Earth. The aggressors have yet to reach our planet when we see her in present day (Rosalind Chao), but something’s strange. Science experts are mysteriously committing suicide — or are they being killed? Realizing she might be next is tech company founder Auggie Salazar (Eiza González), one of a circle of Oxford scientist friends trying to save humankind. Alexander Woo (True Blood) cocreated the stunning show, and a slew of Thrones vets — including John Bradley, Jonathan Pryce, and Liam Cunningham — play characters involved in the life-or-death struggle. “There’s something scary coming from somewhere,” Weiss sums up the series, “and we need to get our s–t together.” —Kate Hahn
March 22
Buying Beverly Hills: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Casagrandes Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
El Paseo 7
On The Line
SHIRLEY — NETFLIX FILM
March 25
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 9 — NETFLIX FAMILY
March 26
Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns — NETFLIX COMEDY
March 27
The Believers — NETFLIX SERIES
The Conners: Seasons 1-5
No Pressure — NETFLIX FILM
Rest In Peace — NETFLIX FILM
Testament: The Story of Moses — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
March 29
The Beautiful Game — NETFLIX FILM
Heart of the Hunter — NETFLIX FILM
Is It Cake? Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Wages of Fear — NETFLIX FILM
March 30
Vikings: Season 1-6
March 31
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Martin: Seasons 1-5
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
Leaving This Month:
Bee Movie
This Is Where I Leave You
Lady Bird
Miracle in Cell No. 7
The Giver
Get on Up
Savages
The Cursed
Carol
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Adam
Community: Seasons 1-6
Hoarders: Season 12
It’s Complicated
Justice League
Little Fockers
Man Like Mobeen: Seasons 1-3
Man of Steel
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Bird
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Flower
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Wind
Shazam!
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984