What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in February 2024

Netflix is gearing up for quite a month of programming this February as fan favorites set their returns and new originals make their debuts.

Among the lineup is Season 6 of the reality hit Love Is Blind, the long-awaited second season of The Tourist (moving over from Max) starring Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald, the streamer’s adaptation of One Day starring Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, The Vince Staples Show, and the highly-anticipated live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender. And don’t miss the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will stream live on the platform on February 24.

Scroll down for the full lineup of what’s coming and going from Netflix this February.

Available This Month on Netflix:

TBA

Detective Forst — NETFLIX SERIES

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 1

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Moneyball

The Other Boleyn Girl

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something’s Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon: Season 6

February 2

Let’s Talk About CHU — NETFLIX SERIES

Orion and the Dark — NETFLIX FAMILY

Plus One

February 3

Ready Player One

February 5



30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Dee & Friends in Oz — NETFLIX FAMILY

Monk: Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer

February 7

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Luz: The Light of the Heart — NETFLIX FAMILY

Rael: The Alien Prophet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 8

One Day — NETFLIX SERIES

February 9

A Killer Paradox — NETFLIX SERIES

Alpha Males: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Ashes — NETFLIX FILM

Bhakshak — NETFLIX FILM

Lover, Stalker, Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 10

Horrible Bosses 2

February 11

Blacklist: Season 10

February 13

Kill Me If You Dare — NETFLIX FILM

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All — NETFLIX COMEDY

February 14

A Soweto Love Story — NETFLIX FILM

Good Morning, Veronica Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Heartbreak Agency — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Players — NETFLIX FILM

February 15

AIRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas — NETFLIX SERIES

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ready, Set, Love — NETFLIX SERIES

The Vince Staples Show — NETFLIX SERIES

February 16

The Abyss — NETFLIX FILM

Comedy Chaos — NETFLIX SERIES

Einstein and the Bomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Warrior: Seasons 1-3

February 19

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy — NETFLIX SERIES

February 20

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out — NETFLIX COMEDY

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

February 21

Can I Tell You a Secret? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

February 22



Avatar: The Last Airbender — NETFLIX FAMILY

Southpaw

February 23

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mea Culpa — NETFLIX FILM

Through My Window: Looking at You — NETFLIX FILM

February 24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9

February 26

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

Rhythm + Flow Italy — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

February 28

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mire: Millenium — NETFLIX SERIES

Code 8 Part II — NETFLIX FILM

February 29

A Round of Applause — NETFLIX SERIES

The Tourist: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Leaving This Month:

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Prisoners

Father Stu

Goosebumps

Chicken Run

Prometheus

Real Steel

Operation Finale

Married at First Sight: Season 12

The Real World: Season 12

19-2: Seasons 1-3

Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

American Pickers: Season 15

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3

Morbius

Snowpiercer

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Don’t Worry Darling

Dredd

Dune

Good Boys

Legends of the Fall

Lone Survivor

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

R.I.P.D.

She’s All That

She’s the Man

Stand by Me