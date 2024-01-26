What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in February 2024
Netflix is gearing up for quite a month of programming this February as fan favorites set their returns and new originals make their debuts.
Among the lineup is Season 6 of the reality hit Love Is Blind, the long-awaited second season of The Tourist (moving over from Max) starring Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald, the streamer’s adaptation of One Day starring Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, The Vince Staples Show, and the highly-anticipated live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender. And don’t miss the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will stream live on the platform on February 24.
Scroll down for the full lineup of what’s coming and going from Netflix this February.
Available This Month on Netflix:
TBA
Detective Forst — NETFLIX SERIES
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
February 1
American Assassin
Anaconda
Enough
Fury
The Great Gatsby (2013)
How to Train Your Dragon 2
It (2017)
Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Moneyball
The Other Boleyn Girl
Pacific Rim
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
Shot Caller
Something’s Gotta Give
Tom and Jerry (2021)
X
Young Sheldon: Season 6
February 2
Let’s Talk About CHU — NETFLIX SERIES
Orion and the Dark — NETFLIX FAMILY
Plus One
February 3
Ready Player One
February 5
30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo
30 for 30: Nature Boy
Dee & Friends in Oz — NETFLIX FAMILY
Monk: Seasons 1-8
My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5
The Re-Education of Molly Singer
February 7
Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Luz: The Light of the Heart — NETFLIX FAMILY
Rael: The Alien Prophet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
February 8
One Day — NETFLIX SERIES
February 9
A Killer Paradox — NETFLIX SERIES
Alpha Males: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Ashes — NETFLIX FILM
Bhakshak — NETFLIX FILM
Lover, Stalker, Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
February 10
Horrible Bosses 2
February 11
Blacklist: Season 10
February 13
Kill Me If You Dare — NETFLIX FILM
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All — NETFLIX COMEDY
February 14
A Soweto Love Story — NETFLIX FILM
Good Morning, Veronica Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Heartbreak Agency — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Players — NETFLIX FILM
February 15
AIRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Catcher Was a Spy
Crossroads
House of Ninjas — NETFLIX SERIES
Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ready, Set, Love — NETFLIX SERIES
The Vince Staples Show — NETFLIX SERIES
February 16
The Abyss — NETFLIX FILM
Comedy Chaos — NETFLIX SERIES
Einstein and the Bomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Warrior: Seasons 1-3
February 19
Little Angel: Volume 4
Rhythm + Flow Italy — NETFLIX SERIES
February 20
Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out — NETFLIX COMEDY
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
February 21
Can I Tell You a Secret? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
February 22
Avatar: The Last Airbender — NETFLIX FAMILY
Southpaw
February 23
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mea Culpa — NETFLIX FILM
Through My Window: Looking at You — NETFLIX FILM
February 24
The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
The Real World: Season 9
February 26
Blippi Wonders: Season 3
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4
Rhythm + Flow Italy — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)
February 28
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Mire: Millenium — NETFLIX SERIES
Code 8 Part II — NETFLIX FILM
February 29
A Round of Applause — NETFLIX SERIES
The Tourist: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Leaving This Month:
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
Prisoners
Father Stu
Goosebumps
Chicken Run
Prometheus
Real Steel
Operation Finale
Married at First Sight: Season 12
The Real World: Season 12
19-2: Seasons 1-3
Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
American Pickers: Season 15
Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3
Morbius
Snowpiercer
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Don’t Worry Darling
Dredd
Dune
Good Boys
Legends of the Fall
Lone Survivor
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
R.I.P.D.
She’s All That
She’s the Man
Stand by Me