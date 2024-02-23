2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards: How to Watch, Presenters, Nominees & More

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are almost here, but the ceremony, which sees actors being recognized by their peers, is changing things up for the 2024 festivities.

In preparation for the February 24 event, we’re breaking down all the need-to-know details below, ranging from how to watch to who’s nominated, presenting, and more. Scroll for your definitive guide below.

How to Watch

2024 SAG Awards

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA will stream live on Netflix on Saturday, February 24 at 8/7c. Broadcasting live from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, the ceremony is produced by Silent House Productions. This year’s ceremony will deviate from last year’s presentation, which took place on Netflix’s YouTube channel for free. Now, you’ll have to be a subscriber to enjoy the event celebrating outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year voted by SAG-AFTRA’s body of membership of 122,000+ performers.

Who’s Nominated?

Leading the pack of television nominations is HBO‘s Succession, with five nods overall, followed by four for FX‘s The Bear, HBO’s other hit, The Last of Us, and Apple TV+‘s Ted Lasso. Other top-nominated shows for the ceremony include Barry, BEEF, The Morning Show, Abbott Elementary, The Crown, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Other shows making the nominations are Only Murders in the Building and The Gilded Age. For a full look at the 2024 nominees, click here.

Who’s Presenting?

Idris Elba is slated to present and open the ceremony when it kicks off on Netflix. Additionally, Jennifer Aniston is going to present the evening’s special award to Barbra Streisand. Other presenters for the night include Erika Alexander, Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Cera, Jessica Chastain, Colman Domingo, Robert Downey Jr., Fran Drescher, Phil Dunster, Billie Eilish, America Ferrera, Brendan Fraser, Taraji P. Henson, Troy Kotsur, Greta Lee, Melissa McCarthy, Cillian Murphy, Glen Powell, Issa Rae, Storm Reid, Margot Robbie, Tracee Ellis Ross, Alexander Skarsgård, Omar Sy, Hannah Waddingham, Naomi Watts, Jeffrey Wright, and more.

It was recently announced that Blunt will present alongside Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep as they celebrate 18 years since the release of their fan-favorite film The Devil Wears Prada.

Who Will Be Honored?

During the ceremony, Jennifer Aniston will present Barbra Streisand with the 59th SAG Life Achievement Award for her contribution to the industry as an actor, singer, producer, writer, and director. It’s a can’t-miss moment you’ll have to tune in to see.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Saturday, February 24, 8/7c, Netflix

