‘Full House’: Bob Saget’s Bad Habit Got Him in Trouble With Child Stars’ Moms

Full House star Andrea Barber recently opened up about Bob Saget‘s bad habit that got him in trouble with the child stars’ moms.

Recently, How Rude, Tanneritos! co-hosts Barber and Jodie Sweetin teamed up with John Stamos and Lori Loughlin for a live show, which they then shared in multiple parts on their podcast.

The actors behind Uncle Jesse Katsopolis (Stamos), Aunt Becky Donaldson-Katsopolis (Loughlin), Stephanie Tanner (Sweetin) and Kimmy Gibbler (Barber) chatted about the Jesse-Becky wedding episodes during the sit-down. Additionally, the former castmates shared anecdotes involving Saget, who portrayed Danny Tanner.

“What’s the most foul thing Bob said ever that got him the most in trouble?” Stamos asked the women of their late costar.

Sweetin said she couldn’t repeat Saget’s behind-the-scenes jokes, insisting, “I don’t know that I would want to say it into a microphone.”

However, Barber recounted how the parents of the child actors reprimanded him for his foul language.

“Our moms would be up in the bleachers in the audience on non-audience nights,” she recalled “So, it was just the moms and a few stand-ins. But they would stand up and they’d be like, ‘Bob!’”

Fellow Full House star, Dave Coulier, also had a bad habit while filming the beloved ABC sitcom.

“Dave, he didn’t say as many bad things but we had a gas issue with Dave,” Stamos shared. “And the poor twins were about, you know, at butt height.”

“They would have been 5’11” had they not been around Dave,” Loughlin quipped.

Of course, fans who followed Saget’s stand-up comedy career already knew about his propensity for foul language and R-rated humor. His 2017 comedy special, Zero to Sixty illustrated this perfectly.

Tragically, Saget died in January 2022 at age 65 from blunt head trauma after a suspected accidental fall in a hotel room in Florida. Coulier, meanwhile, announced his non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis in November 2024; the actor behind Uncle Joey Gladstone revealed he was cancer-free in March 2025.

Full House, streaming on Hulu and Max; Bob Saget: Zero to Sixty, steaming on Peacock