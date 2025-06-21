Anne Burrell‘s death investigation recently took a dark turn, as the Food Network star’s cause of death is being examined as a possible drug overdose.

On Friday, June 20, The New York Times reported that Burrell, 55, was “discovered in the shower unconscious and unresponsive surrounded by approximately (100) assorted pills.” The new information came from an internal New York City Police Department document.

Additionally, the autopsy was completed for the beloved Worst Cooks in America host, according to a spokesperson for the Office of Chief Medical Examiner. Findings regarding Burrell’s cause of death are still pending, however.

On Tuesday, June 17, the Secrets of a Restaurant Chef host’s husband, Stuart Claxton, discovered her “unconscious and unresponsive” in their Brooklyn, New York, home, the NYPD told People. The 911 phone call placed at 7:50 a.m. revealed the person who called was worried Burrell experienced cardiac arrest, according to a call report.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” her family said in a statement. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

In the wake of her death, Burrell’s fellow Food Network stars and colleagues took to social media to share tributes.

Ace of Cakes star Duff Goldman wrote in part on Instagram, “Life is tough, and we have to be tough to get through it. Anne was as tough as they come, but when you got past the armor there was a depth of compassion and kindness that was absolutely beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Rachael Ray reacted to the shocking news on her own Instagram grid, writing, “The news about Anne has truly shaken us. John and I are heartbroken. I can’t quite believe it — such a strong, vibrant, fearless woman, so full of life and love, could be gone so soon.”

Burrell is survived by her husband, his son, Javier; her mother, Marlene; her sister, Jane; her children, Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas; and her brother, Ben.