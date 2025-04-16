It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is celebrating a major milestone this year as the comedy rings in 20 years onscreen, and in celebration, fans will be able to enjoy the landmark 17th season when it arrives on FXX.

Along with unveiling the show’s latest premiere date, FXX has also released a first look at the other half of that Abbott Elementary crossover, along with much more. Scroll down for a closer look at what’s to come when It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns to TV screens this summer.

When does It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 premiere?

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s 17th season will officially kick off on Wednesday, July 9th, with two episodes beginning at 9/8c on FXX, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. The new season will stream on Disney+ internationally.

Does It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 have a trailer?

No official trailer has been unveiled yet, but FXX did drop the promo for Sunny‘s upcoming crossover with Abbott Elementary following their previous collab earlier this year. Watch it below:

<span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Who stars in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17?

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s main gang Ronald “Mac” MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) will all be back for more Philly-based shenanigans at their famed Paddy’s Pub. And as teased in the Abbott Elementary crossover, fans can anticipate seeing most of that cast featured in Season 17.

What is It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 about?

According to FXX, the latest season of the series is tentatively titled “The Gang Embraces The Corporate Era:” The story of how greed and the New American Dream have consumed Paddy’s Pub. So, what does that entail? Viewers will see the gang exploit cross-network promotion to increase market share, they’ll scapegoat one of their own to avoid PR backlash, they’ll risk everything for a handshake with the Saudis, they’ll bed the laws with side hustles to pad their pockets, and they’ll change everything about themselves to appeal to a broader audience.

As with any corporate goon, the gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. But they’re also human beings who crave love, respect, conditional freedom, constant adulation, histrionic amounts of attention, non-stop gratification, and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism. Together, the gang will chase them all down. And don’t forget money, they don’t wanna work like dogs for the rest of their lives.

Who makes It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 17?

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s 17th season is executive produced by creator Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Dave Chernin, John Chernin, Rob Rosell, David Hornsby, Nina Pedrad, and Victor Hsu. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Don’t miss it! Stay tuned for more on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s return as we gear up for the gang’s comeback.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Season 17 Premiere, Wednesday, July 9th, 9/8c, FXX (Next day on Hulu)