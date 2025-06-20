Who Is Flash Shelton? Meet the Star of A&E’s New Series ‘Squatters’

Flash Shelton is bringing his internet fame to the small screen on A&E’s brand-new series Squatters.

The reality series follows Shelton and his crew as they take back properties occupied by unwanted tenants. “With bold tactics and street smarts, Flash and his team face tense and sometimes dangerous situations to help families reclaim their property,” A&E’s show description reads. “Each episode reveals the emotional and high-stakes battles where the fight for justice can quickly escalate, putting everyone involved at risk. This is the struggle to take back what rightfully belongs to them.”

Scroll down for everything we know about Shelton ahead of the Squatters series premiere.

How did Flash Shelton become famous?

Shelton earned himself the nickname “The Squatter Hunter” by documenting his encounters with squatters via YouTube. His channel, titled “Outside The Box with Flash ‘The Squatter Hunter,’” has amassed over 100,000 subscribers since he began posting videos in 2020.

While Shelton initially shared handyman tips and tricks, his channel shifted to a more personal focus when he opened up about removing people from his mother’s home in 2023.

That same year, Shelton launched a GoFundMe page and Change.org petition to help change squatter laws. “If we can get a law written this would allow law enforcement to do their job and a judge to order restitution and make the squatters pay for damages,” the GoFundMe reads. “I need your help to get my petition out and then to fund a written law to go through legislation.”

How did Flash Shelton first encounter squatters?

“In 2019, my mom’s home was taken over by squatters,” Shelton explained in a Squatters sneak peek clip. “I called the sheriff. The sheriff informed me, ‘It’s a civil matter and there’s nothing we can do.’ But when it came to my mother’s house, there was no way in hell I was gonna let them win.”

Taking matters into his own hands, Shelton gained a “very particular set of skills” by researching the laws and loopholes of squatting. “Sometimes, removing the squatter is just making it a little bit difficult for them to live,” he says in the clip before taking a chainsaw to a door.

“What I used to save my mom’s house, I am now using to help homeowners across the country,” he added. “I’ve built a whole team ready to out-squat the squatters.”

Who does Flash Shelton work with?

Among his team members is his younger sister, Justice. “Justice has been in my family since she was about 4 months old,” Shelton shared in the preview clip. “My family adopted her.”

In a confessional, Justice said it’s “beyond priceless” to “help families regain what’s rightfully theirs.”

Squatters, series premiere, July 1, 10/9c, A&E