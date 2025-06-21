Back to the Gilded Age, ‘Dead City’ Finale, NBA Finals, Kids Choice Awards
HBO‘s opulent The Gilded Age returns for a third season. The Walking Dead: Dead City wraps its second season. The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder face off in the deciding seventh game of the NBA Finals. Jack Black is crowned (make that slimed) King of Comedy at Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards.
The Gilded Age
SUNDAY: The gorgeously produced series that looks as rich as its Old Money and Nouveau Riche characters returns for a third season, with unexpected snow halting the arrival of spring in 1883. There are also icy vibes within the household of dragon lady Agnes (Christine Baranski) and simpering sister Ada (Cynthia Nixon), who’s no longer a spinster but a widow whose inherited fortune dethrones a newly impoverished Agnes as head of the household. And you can bet Agnes’ reaction to Ada’s “absurd cause” of temperance will be worth the wait. Across the street, social-climbing Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon, late of The White Lotus) takes advantage of husband George’s (Morgan Spector) absence — he’s off to the Wild West to explore railroad expansion — to further meddle in daughter Gladys’s (Taissa Farmiga) love life.
The Walking Dead: Dead City
SUNDAY: A much darker vision of New York City awaits fans of the post-apocalyptic spinoff, which ends its second season with the inevitable showdown between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and flamboyant gang leader Bruegel (Kim Coates). But what does the surprise return from the supposed dead of an antagonist mean for Maggie (Lauren Cohan)? All she wants is to get her impressionable son Hershel (Logan Kim) out of the city, and so many hurdles await.
NBA Finals
SATURDAY: Every network that pays exorbitant fees for sports programming prays that a championship series will go the full distance. Which is how it played out, with the Indiana Pacers forcing a deciding Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the latter’s home court. Will it be a blowout for one team, or could we see another breathtaking buzzer beater?
Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards
SATURDAY: The slime will be flowing at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger, the site of the awards show where kids pick the winner. (Favorite Film nominees include A Minecraft Movie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Captain America: Brave New World, Descendants: The Rise of Red, Paddington in Peru, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Thunderbolts and, in a rare crossover with the Oscars, Wicked.) Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar lead the pack of performer nominees with four each. Not far behind is Jack Black with three, and he’ll receive the special King of Comedy Award, which comes with a slime christening. (Black hosted the show three times and has two KCA Orange Blimps to his credit.) Tyla hosts the ceremony, with a performance by KATSEYE.
Patience
SUNDAY: The enthralling crime drama adapted from the French series Astrid puts its title character, the autistic Patience Evans (Ella Maisy Purvis), on the spot when it’s revealed she has a personal connection to the case that took her out of the records room and into an actual investigation. Though one colleague declares that Patience is “temperamentally unsuitable for this line of work,” Detective Inspector Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser) argues for the reserved but unusually perceptive young woman to join the team as a civilian investigative assistant. The learning curve will be steep, with Patience having an early epiphany about actual police work: “It’s not like this in crime fiction.”
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Villa Amore (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): When in Rome (where this romance was filmed) … Liara (Eloise Mumford) impulsively buys the Italian villa where her parents met and turns to a handsome lawyer-turned-handyman (When Calls the Heart‘s Kevin McGarry) to help with the renovations.
- Dateless to Dangerous: My Son’s Secret Life (Saturday, 8/7c, Lifetime): Shades of Adolescence in the cautionary story of teenage Miles (Alexander Elliot), who falls into the online incel subculture. Full House alum Jodie Sweetin plays his understandably concerned mom, Noelle.
- Grantchester (Sunday, 9/8c, PBS): The mystery of a university student’s staged death takes a back seat to Rev. Alphy’s (Rishi Nair) latest romantic woes, once he learns who’s related to the dishy librarian (Christie Russell-Brown) he’s been canoodling with.
- Underdogs (Sunday, 9/8c and 10/9c, National Geographic): The nature series with laugh-out-loud narration by Ryan Reynolds explores the mating rituals of bizarre creatures like the big-nosed proboscis monkey, then turns to masters of deception and disguise including a multi-headed caterpillar.
- Godfather of Harlem (Sunday, 9/8c, MGM+): The fourth season ends with Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) making new alliances after an attack on his family, with plans to retaliate against mob rival Joe Columbo (Michael Raymond-James), who’s planning a rally in Central Park.
- WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) (Sunday, 10/9c, A&E): A field of 16 contenders, some new and some returning, competes to become WWE’s next breakout stars.
- Match Me Abroad (10/9c, TLC): Six American singles seek love with the help of matchmakers in overseas locales including Singapore, Brazil and Ireland.
- Marooned With Ed Stafford (Sunday, 11/10c, Discovery): British survivalist Ed Stafford is dropped in exotic and rugged locales for 10 days with no food, water and tools, with only a camera to record his ordeal. First stop: the savannah along Colombia’s Orinoco River.
- The Jewish Council (streaming on The Network): The free streamer presents a five-part Dutch historical drama about the moral dilemma faced by a professor (Pierre Bokma) who becomes co-president of a Jewish Council liaising with the Nazis during the occupation of Amsterdam during WWII.