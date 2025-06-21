Back to the Gilded Age, ‘Dead City’ Finale, NBA Finals, Kids Choice Awards

Karolina Wojtasik / HBO

The Gilded Age

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: The gorgeously produced series that looks as rich as its Old Money and Nouveau Riche characters returns for a third season, with unexpected snow halting the arrival of spring in 1883. There are also icy vibes within the household of dragon lady Agnes (Christine Baranski) and simpering sister Ada (Cynthia Nixon), who’s no longer a spinster but a widow whose inherited fortune dethrones a newly impoverished Agnes as head of the household. And you can bet Agnes’ reaction to Ada’s “absurd cause” of temperance will be worth the wait. Across the street, social-climbing Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon, late of The White Lotus) takes advantage of husband George’s (Morgan Spector) absence — he’s off to the Wild West to explore railroad expansion — to further meddle in daughter Gladys’s (Taissa Farmiga) love life.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: A much darker vision of New York City awaits fans of the post-apocalyptic spinoff, which ends its second season with the inevitable showdown between Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and flamboyant gang leader Bruegel (Kim Coates). But what does the surprise return from the supposed dead of an antagonist mean for Maggie (Lauren Cohan)? All she wants is to get her impressionable son Hershel (Logan Kim) out of the city, and so many hurdles await.

NBA Finals

8:30/7:30c

SATURDAY: Every network that pays exorbitant fees for sports programming prays that a championship series will go the full distance. Which is how it played out, with the Indiana Pacers forcing a deciding Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the latter’s home court. Will it be a blowout for one team, or could we see another breathtaking buzzer beater?

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

8/7c

SATURDAY: The slime will be flowing at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger, the site of the awards show where kids pick the winner. (Favorite Film nominees include A Minecraft Movie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Captain America: Brave New World, Descendants: The Rise of Red, Paddington in Peru, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Thunderbolts and, in a rare crossover with the Oscars, Wicked.) Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar lead the pack of performer nominees with four each. Not far behind is Jack Black with three, and he’ll receive the special King of Comedy Award, which comes with a slime christening. (Black hosted the show three times and has two KCA Orange Blimps to his credit.) Tyla hosts the ceremony, with a performance by KATSEYE.

Patience

8/7c

SUNDAY: The enthralling crime drama adapted from the French series Astrid puts its title character, the autistic Patience Evans (Ella Maisy Purvis), on the spot when it’s revealed she has a personal connection to the case that took her out of the records room and into an actual investigation. Though one colleague declares that Patience is “temperamentally unsuitable for this line of work,” Detective Inspector Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser) argues for the reserved but unusually perceptive young woman to join the team as a civilian investigative assistant. The learning curve will be steep, with Patience having an early epiphany about actual police work: “It’s not like this in crime fiction.”

