Mayim Bialik Looks Ahead to ‘New Beginnings’ in ‘Brighter 2024’

Martin Holmes
Mayim Bialik
ABC/Jeopardy!

Mayim Bialik rang in the new year with a hopeful message for 2024, wishing her fans a year “filled with joy and new beginnings.”

The former Jeopardy! co-host took to social media on Sunday, December 31, to share a message with her followers, writing, “As the rain washes away 2023, I can’t help but hope it’s making way for a brighter 2024. Wishing you a year filled with joy and new beginnings!”

In December, Bialik revealed she wouldn’t be returning as Jeopardy! host after Sony fired her from the syndicated show, now permanently helmed by Ken Jennings. While Sony claimed the decision was made to “maintain continuity” for viewers, other reports suggested execs were frustrated after Bialik refused to host amid last summer’s WGA strike.

The Jeopardy! firing wasn’t the only bad news for the Big Bang Theory alum in 2023. Back in May, Fox canceled her sitcom Call Me Kat after three seasons. The show, which Bialik starred in alongside Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, Christopher Rivas, and the late Leslie Jordan, aired from January 3, 2021, to May 4, 2023.

As for Bialik’s new beginnings in 2024, one of those could involve the revival of her beloved 1990s sitcom Blossom. The Emmy-nominated star has been working on a reboot for a while, which she said would be a little darker and deeper than the light-hearted original.

'Jeopardy!': Ken Jennings Shares 'Surprised' Reaction to Becoming Full-Time Syndication Host
Related

'Jeopardy!': Ken Jennings Shares 'Surprised' Reaction to Becoming Full-Time Syndication Host

“We’re hoping to reboot it not as a sitcom, though,” Bialik told Vanity Fair last October. “We want to bring back these interesting, deep characters—a child of divorce, a recovering drug addict, an alcoholic—to see them in a whole new way.”

While there is no word of a network attached to the reboot as of writing, Bialik said, “All of the cast and the original creator and producers are on board, and we believe a reboot can and should exist once the strike ends.”

In the meantime, Bialik is still hosting her mental health podcast, Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, where she uses her PhD in Neuroscience and personal experience to discuss mental health issues with her listeners and special guests.

